Badr Buhannad “As part of its 2024-2026 strategy, DIEZ is focusing on leveraging AI and other emerging technologies as part of their digital transformation to increase its impact on Dubai’s economy”

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced its implementation Copilot for Microsoft 365, supported by Microsoft, with the aim of accelerating operations and improving efficiency through adoption of AI driven advanced technology solutions.

The news was announced during a ceremony held at the DIEZ’s headquarters, in the presence of Badr Buhannad, Chief Corporate Support Officer at (DIEZ) and Tareq Hijazi, Public Sector Director, Microsoft UAE along with representatives from both parties. This move aims to streamline operations for DIEZ and its economic zones - the Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity – enhance efficiency, and increase productivity, enabling DIEZ to focus more on delivering exceptional best-in-class services to investors and clients

Commenting on the collaboration, Badr Buhannad, said: “As part of our 2024-2026 strategy, DIEZ is focusing on accelerating digital transformation across its entities to strengthen its impact on Dubai’s economy, empower businesses, and drive economic growth, in alignment with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.”

“This collaboration with Microsoft aligns with DIEZ’s efforts to propel its economic zones to reach new heights of success and growth, increase employee productivity, complete projects and daily tasks within record time, and drive innovation across its departments. By taking advantage of the vast opportunities offered by AI-powered tools, DIEZ will continue to elevate its competitiveness and drive economic development in Dubai," he added.

“With solutions such as Copilot for Microsoft 365, we have entered a new era of relationships between employees and AI, where professionals are empowered to deliver more value across their organization by spending less time on mundane and repetitive assignments and instead focusing on more creative and strategic tasks,” said Tareq Hijazi, Public Sector Director, Microsoft UAE. “We are proud to collaborate with DIEZ to implement this innovative solution across their operations to enhance productivity, foster innovation, and drive digital transformation. Our collaboration is also testament to our joint commitment to achieving new levels of excellence and success in the digital age.”

Copilot for Microsoft M365, a new service from Microsoft, offers AI capabilities integrated into Microsoft 365 applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and others. Copilot also offers next-generation AI capabilities, supporting and facilitating decision-making processes and accelerating business completion effectively in areas such as marketing, sales, finance, human resources, support operations, and information technology. This is in addition to completing administrative tasks, establishing meaningful communication channels, and enhancing interactions with clients.

DIEZ remains steadfast in its commitment to attracting investment opportunities and promoting Dubai as a regional hub through its economic zones that offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, digital solutions, and modern living options. These offerings are aimed at facilitating access to global markets and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global economic player.