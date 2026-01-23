Dubai, UAE: Building on the phenomenal growth in the design industry in the UAE, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) infuses new dynamism into design education through industry-driven, innovative curriculum and learning practices. The first-of-its-kind pedagogical approach embeds real-world experience into its academic framework, offering students a unique opportunity to make a seamless transition into the job market in alignment with the Ministry of Higher Education’s renewed focus on outcome-based learning.

In this connection, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brand Lounge, the region’s leading strategic branding consultancy, to introduce a new course titled “Brand Design” into its innovative curriculum. This partnership marks a significant step in DIDI’s mission to empower students with hands-on industry exposure from day one and supports the strategic focus to develop Dubai as a hub for the creative economy in the region.

The course aims to provide students with an immersive understanding of brand identity creation, strategic positioning, and the dynamics of contemporary brand ecosystems — all through the lens of working professionals with deep market experience.

“Partnering with a consultancy like Brand Lounge allows our students to learn from professionals who live and breathe branding every day,” said Mohammad Abdullah, President of DIDI. “Courses like Brand Design bring critical market insights, applied strategy, and live case scenarios directly into the classroom — giving our students a competitive edge that goes beyond traditional academics.”

“After more than two decades of building leading brands across the region and beyond, we saw education as a natural extension of our responsibility to the industry. This conviction led to the establishment of Brand Lounge Academy.” said Hasan Fadlallah, Founder and CEO of Brand Lounge. “DIDI’s forward-looking academic model and strong industry orientation make the perfect partner for transferring real-world knowledge to the next generation and preparing them to contribute meaningfully from the outset of their careers.”

This MoU forms part of a wider range of initiatives under DIDI’s academic vision — to bridge the gap between education and industry. By fostering strategic collaborations with global and regional leaders, DIDI continues to ensure that students are not only prepared for the job market but are also inspired to reshape it.

At Brand Lounge, we strongly believe that the future of branding lies at the intersection of strategic thinking, design excellence, and real-world relevance,” said Ibrahim Lahoud, Head of Academy and Insights at Brand Lounge. “Collaborating with DIDI allows us to translate decades of market experience into meaningful learning, equipping students with the mindset and skills required to build brands that are both purposeful and competitive in today’s complex ecosystems.

Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) is a future-focused university located in Dubai Design District (d3), empowering the next generation of creative leaders. Offering the region’s first multidisciplinary Bachelor of Design, students can combine 2 disciplines; Product Design, Multimedia Design, Fashion Design, and Strategic Design Management, to secure a future-ready career of their choice. DIDI’s curriculum is designed by the world’s leading institutions, MIT and Parsons School of Design, blending global innovation with creative excellence.

Brand Lounge is the region’s leading independent strategic brand consultancy with a global reach, dedicated to building brands that matter. Headquartered in Dubai for nearly two decades, Brand Lounge partners with ambitious leaders and organizations to uncover what makes their brand unique, translate that meaning into strategic and cultural foundations, express it through identity, and bring it to life through experiences that endure.

