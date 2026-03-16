Dubai: C37, the UAE’s first private medical workspace, fully managed and operated by Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), has signed a strategic partnership with the Institute of Vascular & Endovascular Sciences (IVES) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading quaternary care hospital in India, in collaboration with Surge Growth Partners, a healthcare advisory firm. The agreement supports the expansion of specialised vasculare care in the UAE through international collaborations.

Under the partnership, a select group of consultant vascular and endovascular surgeons from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s Institute of Vascular & Endovascular Sciences (IVES) will join C37 to deliver specialised services in the UAE. Their expertise includes complex arterial and venous disease, advanced endovascular procedures , diabetic foot and limb salvage, carotid artery disease, and dialysis access. The collaboration will support knowledge exchange while enabling access to advanced expertise within a regulated clinical workspace.

Dr. Mohamed Elbaz, Medical Director & Head of Operation at C37 platform, said: “As UAE’s first private medical workspace designed to suport both local and visiting doctors, C37 enables greater access to specialised expertise that responds to the evolving needs of the healthcare sector. This partnership further enhances C37’s role as a gateway for leading international medical expertise and attracting specialised talent, supporting innovation, and meeting the growing demand for advanced healthcare services in the UAE.”

Dr. Ajay Swaroop – Chairman, Board of Management - Sir Ganga Ram Hospital , New Delhi, India, said: “We are delighted to know that Vascular & Endovascular Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital led by Dr. Varinder S Bedi has tied up with C37 platform by Dubai Healthcare City to provide tertiary care expertise into the UAE. We are indeed hopeful that this will expand into a bigger relationship to provide tertiary healthcare services in UAE from various other departments of our institution which is one of the oldest and reputed institution of India. I wish the very best to the team from Institute of Vascular & Endovascular Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and also thank C37 team for providing them the platform to initiate super-specialty services in the UAE.”

Vivek Shukla, Founder & Managing Partner, SURGE Growth Partners, said: “We see this partnership as a practical step toward improving access to highly specialised vascular care in the UAE. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital brings decades of clinical depth, while C37 provides a well-governed platform for that expertise to reach patients locally. Our role at SURGE Growth Partners was to help structure this collaboration in a way that works clinically, operationally, and within the UAE healthcare framework.”

This collaboration with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital enables C37 to connect international clinical excellence with local healthcare delivery, supporting better outcomes and advancing community wellbeing in the UAE.

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone is Dubai’s healthcare investment hub, attracting local and international investments to drive innovation and enhance healthcare delivery.

The enabling healthcare and wellness destination is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), a Dubai Government entity.

DHCC is the largest healthcare ecosystem in the region, operating at an intersection of healthcare, wellness, community living and regulation. DHCC also facilitates business set-up across medical care, wellness, academic and research, as well as hosting pharmaceutical, medical equipment, and support service providers. These offerings are complemented with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing the community visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.