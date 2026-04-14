Abu Dhabi, UAE: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the launch of its Identity and Access Management (IAM) offering, built on a Unified Identity Fabric approach and designed to secure modern enterprises across workforce, customer, partner, machine, cloud workload, and AI-driven identities.

Identity-based attacks involve the exploitation of user credentials such as usernames, passwords, and authentication tokens—to gain unauthorized access to systems and sensitive data, and the abuse of permissions including privileged access. As organizations navigate increasingly complex digital environments and evolving cyber threats, traditional IAM models are struggling to keep pace. CPX’s Identity Fabric-led architecture addresses this challenge by unifying identity governance within a single framework, enabling consistent policy enforcement, enhanced visibility, and centralized control across the entire identity landscape.

“Identity has become the central control point for cybersecurity in today’s digital economy, and identity-driven cyberattacks are a significant concern for organizations due to their ability to bypass traditional security measures. Through our Unified Identity Fabric approach, we are enabling organizations to secure every identity, human and non-human, while accelerating their Zero Trust journey and meeting evolving regulatory requirements," said Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX.

A key differentiator of CPX’s approach is its ability to explicitly account for and govern non-human identities alongside human users. Service accounts, APIs, workloads, and AI-driven agents are managed, monitored and audited under the same framework, ensuring automated processes operate securely and in line with enterprise policies and regulatory requirements.

The offering also positions identity as the primary control point for Zero Trust. By enabling least privilege access, just-in-time elevation, continuous verification, and risk-adaptive authentication, organizations can dynamically respond to identity risk, device posture and contextual signals while strengthening their overall security posture.

CPX further differentiates itself through full lifecycle ownership of IAM services. From strategic advisory and maturity assessments to architecture design, deployment, and 24/7 managed operations, the end-to-end model ensures continuous security, compliance and measurable outcomes beyond one-time implementations.

Designed with sovereignty at its core, CPX’s IAM services align with UAE regulatory requirements, data residency expectations and national cybersecurity frameworks. The offering also supports integration with national digital identity platforms such as UAE Pass, enabling organizations to achieve audit readiness without the need for retrofitted controls.

With strong regional delivery capabilities and enterprise-grade governance, CPX operates as an extension of its clients’ security and IT teams, ensuring responsiveness, cultural alignment and seamless integration with existing governance and SOC processes.