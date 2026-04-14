At a time when meaningful community experiences matter more than ever, Mercato Shopping Mall continues to set a powerful example of inclusivity, proudly reinforcing its position as Dubai’s only licensed autism-friendly mall. More than just a retail destination, Mercato is shaping a space where every visitor feels understood, supported, and truly welcome.

In collaboration with the Dubai Autism Centre, Mercato has implemented specialized training for its mall staff, equipping them with the knowledge and sensitivity needed to better assist individuals with autism and their families. This human-centered approach ensures that every interaction within the mall is rooted in empathy and awareness.

Enhancing the overall visitor journey, Mercato has introduced a range of thoughtful sensory-friendly features. Families can access free sensory kits designed to provide comfort during their visit, while dedicated signage across the mall helps guide them through high-sensory areas with ease. In addition, a designated quiet zone provides a peaceful retreat, supported by daily quiet hours from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, during which music levels are softened across the mall and participating stores—creating a calmer, more welcoming environment for all.

Recognizing the importance of inclusive leisure experiences, Mercato also offers priority access for children with autism and their families during mall events and meet-and-greet activations. In addition, special offers are available at selected entertainment destinations including Air Maniax, Fun City, and Playville, ensuring that every family can create joyful moments together.

Taking this commitment even further, Mercato has partnered with VOX Cinemas to introduce a dedicated sensory-friendly cinema experience. This initiative reflects a growing need for accessible entertainment options that cater to children with autism in a comfortable and supportive setting.

A key highlight of this collaboration is the upcoming sensory-friendly screening taking place on April 25 at 10:00 AM at VOX Cinemas, Mercato, exclusively designed for children with autism and their families. The screening will feature adjusted lighting and sound levels to create a stress-free and enjoyable cinema experience. Due to limited capacity, pre-registration via Mercato’s website is required.

With these initiatives, Mercato continues to redefine the retail experience—transforming it into a space that celebrates diversity, fosters understanding, and brings people together in the most meaningful way.