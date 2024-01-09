Riyadh: DFYA, a leading French company at the forefront of technological innovation, played a pivotal role in the Industry 4.0 Symposium organized by Business France in Saudi Arabia on the 6th of December 2023. This event served as a dynamic platform for fostering collaboration between France and Saudi Arabia in the rapidly evolving industry sector.

DFYA showcased its expertise and cutting-edge solutions that align with the principles of Industry 4.0, demonstrating France's commitment to advancing technology and industrial cooperation. The company's active participation highlighted the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships between French and Saudi businesses in areas such as automation, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation.

By actively engaging in discussions, sharing insights, and exploring collaborative opportunities, DFYA contributed to reinforcing France's position as a key player in the global industry landscape. The symposium not only underscored the significance of technological exchange but also strengthened the ties between the two nations, setting the stage for continued cooperation in shaping the future of industry through innovation and collaboration.

On the other hand, a couple of months ago, FuturMaster, a market leader in Supply Chain Planning and Trade Promotion Management & Optimization (TPx) solutions, has entered into a strategic Value-Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with DFYA, an innovative player in supply chain management. This partnership aims to amplify digital transformation across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with DFYA selling and implementing FuturMaster's advanced solutions.

This strategic agreement harnesses FuturMaster's state-of-the-art solutions and industry expertise alongside DFYA's advanced exobrain technology. The partnership seeks to enhance supply chain decision-making capabilities and operational efficiency across the region, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, facilitating their journey through expansive digital transformation.

Amine Benmesbah, Founding Partner at DFYA, shared the enthusiasm about this partnership. "Representing FuturMaster in the MENA region is a significant step towards a technologically advanced supply chain in this area. Together, we are bringing FuturMaster's next-generation, AI-driven solutions that will catalyze the digital transformation currently underway. We're confident that this partnership will support the region in achieving the ambitious objectives outlined in Vision 2030, and we are proud to be part of this transformative future."

The partnership aligns with the ambitious Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia's roadmap for digital and economic diversification. The plan envisions transforming the region into a global hub connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa while enhancing the non-oil sectors of the economy. The combined expertise of FuturMaster and DFYA, driven by FuturMaster's innovative solutions, will equip businesses in this transformational journey.

ABOUT DFYA :

DFYA’s mission is to shape the future of the supply chain by harnessing the power of data science, AI, and technology, combined with unique expertise in operations, decision intelligence, and low-code platforms. DFYA provides an exobrain that enhances the decision-making and execution capabilities of supply chain teams in their daily operations. By connecting your organization through your exobrain and its set of digital copilots, your organization becomes more agile with improved efficiency and sustainability. www.dfya.io

About FuturMaster

FuturMaster is a market leader in providing advanced Supply Chain Planning and Trade Promotion Management & Optimization (TPx) solutions. Serving over 600 customers across all industries, FuturMaster assists companies in unlocking the power of their supply chain by managing the inherent complexity of their industry, turning it into competitive advantages. The Bloom platform, developed by FuturMaster, integrates cutting-edge technology, data, and business expertise to provide best-fit solutions that drive agility, resilience, and optimized performance. www.futurmaster.com