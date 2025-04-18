Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Deyaar Development PJSC convened its pivotal Annual General Assembly today under the leadership of Chairman Mr. Abdulla Ali Alhamli. The meeting, which brought together the Board of Directors, shareholders, members of the senior management, external auditors, and regulatory representatives, marked a decisive moment in the company's governance calendar.

In a strong show of corporate alignment, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all agenda items, demonstrating confidence in the company's strategic direction. Most significantly, the General Assembly elected a powerful new Board of Directors for the 2025-2028 term, comprising:

Abdulla Ali Alhamli Hamad Mubarak Buamim Adnan Chilwan Mohammed Saeed Al Sharif Maryam Mohammed Bin Faris Mohammed Rashed Bin Dhabeah Al Ketbi Rashid Hasan Aldaboos

The approval of a 5% dividend distribution underscores Deyaar's robust financial performance and unwavering commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Deyaar continues to transform the UAE's real estate landscape through pioneering developments that exemplify excellence and innovation. The company remains at the forefront of driving growth in this vital economic sector, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the nation’s ambitious development vision.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.