H1 Key financial highlights:

Total revenue for H1 2025 ending 30 June 2025 reached AED 925.4 million, as compared to AED 664.4 million in H1 2024, a 39.2% YOY increase.

Net profit before corporate tax for H1 2025 soared to AED 266.6 million, a significant increase of 31.6% from AED 202.6 million in H1 2024.

Total Assets increased by 7.5%, reaching 7,342.8 as of 30 June 2025 from AED 6,832.9 million as of 30 June 2024.

Earnings per share increased by 33.1%, from 4.31 fils in H1 2024 to 5.74 fils in H1 2025.

Key Announcements:

The launch of the “Downtown Residences’ in Q2; one of the tallest vertical residential projects in the UAE, reaching a height of 445 meters and featuring residential units with advanced architectural designs.

Positive aspirations and strong pipeline for H2 supported by the delivery of five major projects and a distinguished operational model focused on efficiency and rapid execution

Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC ("Deyaar"), an integrated real estate leader in Dubai, has released its financial results for the first half of 2025, showcasing consistent resilient performance and operational efficiency.

Deyaar posted a 31.6% surge in net profit before tax to AED 266.6 million, signalling the company’s agility and its ability to achieve its strategic vision and sustain its financial performance.

The company’s results significantly outpaced market expectations, with total revenue climbing 39.2% year-on-year to AED 925.4 million in H1 2025, compared to AED 664.4 million in the same period last year. This performance is driven by the increasing confidence of investors and the strong demand observed in Dubai’s real estate market, in addition to the company’s high efficiency in project execution.

Earnings per share jumped 33.1% to 5.74 fils, from 4.31 fils in H1 2024 and revenue from other businesses also increased by 6.3%, reaching AED 170 million in H1 2025, as compared to AED 159.1 million in H1 2024.

In addition, net profit before tax for Q2 2025 amounted to AED 146.8 million, a significant growth from AED 125.1 million in Q2 2024.

Deyaar’s strong financial performance comes on the heels of strategic project launches across the UAE, including the February debut of AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain – the real estate leader’s first residential venture in the northern emirate – and the ambitious Downtown Residences in Dubai, poised to be one of the UAE’s tallest residential communities.

Commenting on the strong performance, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said: “We have achieved strong results during the first half of the year and successfully launched remarkable projects. Additionally, we have capitalized on emerging opportunities across the UAE. We have successfully expanded Deyaar's strategic investments in high-potential locations, yielding significant returns and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

“By leveraging our focused vision and effective execution strategy, we aim to continue our journey of growth by adopting a strategy focused on creating added value for all stakeholders, founded on gaining the trust of investors for the long term. We remain optimistic about our outlook for the second half of the year, confident that our proactive strategies and robust project pipeline will further reinforce our financial stability and unlock additional value for our stakeholders.”

As Deyaar expands its strategic investments in high-potential locations, the company anticipates the handover of five major projects in the second half of the year. With approximately 2000 units, these developments are expected to significantly enhance liquidity and contribute positively to the overall financial stability.

Deyaar’s robust pipeline is set to support revenue generation and operational efficiency, reinforcing its competitive edge in a market characterized by strong end-user demand and heightened interest from global investors. The underlying strength of the UAE economy, supported by pro-growth policies and a business-friendly environment, bolsters confidence in Deyaar’s growth trajectory.