Dubai, UAE: Throughout 2025, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continued its confident strides in empowering young people, positioning them as key partners in shaping a sustainable future and recognising them as a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s development journey. The year marked a significant milestone in strengthening DEWA’s standing as a national role model for youth empowerment. DEWA remained focused on inspiring young people to embrace lifelong learning nurture a passion for innovation and emerging technologies, and to enhance their skills across critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital competencies. DEWA also actively promoted volunteering and encouraged positive, responsible citizenship among the youth.

These efforts were recognised through more than five awards, most notably the Organisation of the Year for Youth Empowerment in the Public & Government Sector award at the 2025 edition of the GCC GOV HR and Youth Empowerment Summit & Awards, as well as the Best National Government Youth Council 2025 award conferred by the Federal Youth Authority.

“In line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are keen to invest in the energies of young people and encourage their active contribution to accelerating comprehensive and sustainable development. We empower young Emiratis to be role models in constructive national work. DEWA’s youths represent a driving force in not only achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 but in also developing innovative and sustainable solutions for climate challenges,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA’s workforce includes 2,477 young employees aged 18 to 35 years, which is 23.12% of its total staff. Additionally, young employees hold 14.1% of supervisory roles at DEWA. DEWA’s Youth Council also plays an important role in enhancing youth participation, developing capabilities and strengthening leadership skills,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA Youth Council President Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi said the council organises programmes and initiatives that enhance young people’s skills and knowledge in line with the National Youth Agenda 2031 and with the support of top management.

“These programmes and initiatives enable young people to keep pace with the latest technologies and adapt to rapid global changes by equipping them with the tools to anticipate and design a sustainable future, allowing them to continue playing a constructive role with lasting impact,” said Alremeithi.

From October 2019 to December 2025, DEWA’s Youth Council organised 82 events, 27 awareness sessions and eight educational trips and field visits. It also participated in 13 international forums and conferences, received 13 international delegations and more than 14 strategic partners, and nominated a number of its members to participate in four national and international programmes. In addition, the council launched numerous initiatives and more than 10 communication platforms to strengthen engagement with DEWA’s young employees. Youth satisfaction with the council’s main events stood at an impressive 95%.