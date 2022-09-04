Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the ISO/IEC 27014:2020 in Information Security Governance and ISO/IEC 38500:2015 in Information Technology Governance for the third consecutive year. The two certificates are adopted by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). This recognises DEWA’s success in meeting all standards for Information Technology (IT) and Information Security (IS) governance without any non-conformities.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that receiving this global recognition for the third consecutive year underlines DEWA’s successful model of good governance. This has become a role model for entities worldwide for keeping pace with rapid global changes, achieving the best results, making global achievements, and supporting sustainability and resilience in business agility. Al Tayer noted that DEWA is a pioneer in adopting the best international information security standards and constantly studies all the possibilities and risks that may affect its operations or the quality of its services. It proactively manages any potential threats to information security by implementing an effective information security corporate policy.

“DEWA has become one of the leading utilities in governance worldwide. This has promoted its efficiency and productivity. DEWA follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and is committed to applying the best good governance, compliance and transparency standards in all its operations. Implementing effective governance practices has contributed to DEWA achieving globally competitive results. Its practices have become a benchmark for numerous organisations around the world. DEWA conducts benchmarking on a regular basis to ensure implementing the best governance practices within a comprehensive system of integrated corporate work that covers all activities and operations. This increases efficiency and productivity as well as encourages creativity and innovation,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s integrated framework of IT and IS (ITS) Governance standards has been implemented to utilise internal competencies across all DEWA divisions. DEWA’s ITS Governance framework is based on eight principles for good governance of IT and Information security that cover strategy, responsibility, adopting a risk-based approach, establishing organisation-wide information security, acquisition, conformance, human behaviour and positive environment and performance. ITS Governance additionally aligns to corporate governance requirements and practices, aimed at efficient, effective, and acceptable use of IT and IS. ITS Governance provides visibility on the status of current and future use of IT and Information security in DEWA; in addition to assuring conformance to compliance obligations (legal, regulatory, contractual) requirements. In addition, DEWA has automated Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) to manage DEWA's overall governance and alignment of ITS and business objectives. This automation has allowed DEWA to achieve improved decision-making, more optimal IT investments, and increased collaboration among DEWA’s divisions and interested parties.

This year, DEWA has won three Global Good Governance (3G) Awards. These awards are presented annually by Cambridge IFA in the UK and major international companies compete to win them. DEWA also received the BS 13500 ‘Code of Practice for Effective Governance’ certification and a special award for the sixth consecutive year. This is for its efforts in applying the best good-governance standards. DEWA received the certification after a thorough auditing process by the British Standards Institute (BSI) in key governance areas.