Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Fortinet, a leading global company specialising in cyber security, network solutions and firewalls. The move is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to enhance smart infrastructure and protect its digital assets.

In the presence of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and officials from both sides, the agreement was signed by Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power from DEWA and Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President, International Sales at Fortinet. The signing ceremony took place during the 27th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by DEWA at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30 September to 2 October 2025.

“We adopt the highest standards and global best practices in cyber security to protect our digital assets and smart infrastructure, and deliver our services according to the highest levels of efficiency, reliability and quality. We collaborate with leading global companies to keep pace with the latest technologies in protecting smart grids and smart city infrastructure, as well as proactively manage any risks that may threaten information security. Signing the agreement with Fortinet is in line with our long-term partnership in various aspects of cyber security. This keeps pace with DEWA’s digital transformation and the adoption of the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart networks, to ensure the highest levels of security and preparedness,” said Al Tayer.

Joe Sarno, Executive Vice President, International Sales at Fortinet, said: “DEWA is a forward‑thinking organisation that fully embraces digital transformation, recognising the huge opportunities presented by cloud computing, AI, and IoT. At the same time, it remains keenly aware of the growing security challenges as attack surfaces expand. Fortinet is honoured to discuss with DEWA regarding cybersecurity and digital transformation in relation to DEWA’s critical operational and IT infrastructures, with the aim for DEWA to maintain a safe and secure environment where Dubai’s residents can thrive.”

This partnership will enable DEWA to benefit from the integrated Fortinet Security Fabric system, which provides comprehensive and unified protection across operating environments, operational technologies, information technology, private cloud computing and IoT, with the adoption of the Zero Trust security model for safe access and threat prevention. The AI and real-time analytics technologies provided by FortiGuard will also enhance the capabilities of DEWA’s Information Security Centre by immediately detecting and responding to threats, thereby reducing operational risks and enhancing performance efficiency.

About WETEX

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA organises the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) annually. The event is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the world’s key exhibitions in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable energy, green buildings, electric vehicles and other essential industries.

WETEX offers companies, investors and visitors a unique opportunity to explore innovative solutions and technologies designed to accelerate climate action. Participants can also discover investment opportunities in local and regional markets and connect with thousands of exhibitors, officials and decision-makers.

DEWA will organise the 27th edition of WETEX from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

For more information, please visit www.wetex.ae

