The investment from Development Partners International (DPI) represents the largest ever healthcare investment of its kind in Egypt

Alameda Healthcare is Egypt’s leading private healthcare group; the new investment will fuel its local and regional expansion, including into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

DPI and its partners will work closely with Alameda Healthcare’s leadership team led by Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman, who remains the majority shareholder

London and Cairo – Development Partners International (“DPI”), through funds it advises, and co-investors, have signed a binding agreement for a $190 million minority stake investment in Alameda Healthcare (“Alameda” or the “Group”), Egypt’s leading private healthcare group (the “Transaction”). The Transaction, which is primarily a capital increase, is subject to obtaining the relevant regulatory and other approvals and is expected to close in Q3 2025.

Marking the largest healthcare investment of its kind in Egypt to date, this new funding will accelerate Alameda’s expansion both within the country and across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The proceeds will be used to expand Alameda’s footprint and capacity, invest in advanced technologies, and scale the Group’s Centers of Excellence.

DPI and its partners will collaborate closely with Alameda Healthcare’s executive team led by Chairman Dr. Fahad Khater, who retains his position as the majority shareholder, to accelerate the Group’s growth and elevate standards of healthcare delivery in Egypt and beyond, leveraging DPI’s strategic expertise and operational support.

Established in 1999, Alameda Healthcare is Egypt’s leading private healthcare group and largest hospital operator with more than 1,000 beds. Alameda Healthcare is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in specialized and sophisticated medical practices, offering high-quality, patient-centric healthcare services. All Alameda hospitals are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), the global gold standard in hospital quality. Out of only five JCI-accredited hospitals in Egypt’s private sector, four are part of the Alameda network, making Alameda the only private healthcare group in the country with full JCI accreditation across all its hospitals. Its commitment to clinical excellence, advanced medical technologies, and top-tier patient care has positioned it as one of the most prestigious and trusted healthcare brands in the region.

The Group operates a range of services across the healthcare sector. This includes hospitals under two internationally respected tertiary care hospital brands, As-Salam International and Dar Al Fouad; 7 polyclinics across Egypt; a specialized gastroenterology and liver care center, Elixir Gastro and Liver Care Center. The Group also operates a physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic, German Rehabilitation Center; a home-based family healthcare service provider, Tabibi 24/7 as well as in-house diagnostic centers, medical laboratories, and pharmacies.

The Transaction is expected to drive meaningful impact by increasing access to high-quality healthcare. Simultaneously, DPI’s investment will support enhanced training and capacity-building for medical professionals, strengthening local talent and helping elevate clinical standards across Egypt’s healthcare system. By expanding clinical capacity, introducing advanced technologies, and improving service delivery, Alameda is well positioned to support Egypt's emergence as a regional hub for world-class healthcare.

Ziad Abaza, Partner at Development Partners International said: “This is a milestone transaction for Egypt and for DPI. We’re delighted to be supporting Dr. Fahad Khater and his mission of delivering world-class healthcare across Egypt and the GCC. We look forward to working closely with our partners and Alameda’s management team to continuing growing our family of hospitals and delivering excellent care to patients.”

Dr. Fahad Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare, said: “Delivering for patients is at the heart of what we do at Alameda and this investment will help us to treat more patients with high quality care. This investment will allow us to expand access to high-quality healthcare across Egypt, especially in underserved areas, while increasing our capacity to serve more patients. It also enables us to invest in training and development, helping to retain and attract top medical talent and reverse the brain drain of Egyptian doctors and nurses. With all our hospitals fully JCI-accredited, this investment further enables us to raise the bar in clinical quality and safety across the region. By enhancing Egypt’s position as a destination for medical value travel, we aim to strengthen the country’s role as a regional hub for world-class healthcare services. With DPI’s specialist regional and healthcare experience we are ideally positioned to launch into our next phase of expansion across the KSA, UAE and other GCC markets.”

EFG Hermes acted as the Sole M&A Financial Advisor on the Transaction. Addleshaw Goddard LLP acted as international legal counsel, while ALC Alieldean Weshahi & Partners and Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy as local legal counsels to Alameda Healthcare. White & Case LLP acted as international and local legal counsel to DPI. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Rothschild & Co. were also members of DPI’s consortium of advisors.

About Development Partners International (DPI)

DPI is an Africa focused, multi-strategy private investment firm with over US$3 billion in assets under management and co-investments across three funds, targeting high growth, impact-driven, and innovation-led companies. Since DPI was founded in 2007, its ADP funds have completed 33 investments and many exits across Africa.

In April 2025, DPI launched DPI Venture Capital, which focuses on unlocking innovation across emerging markets and supporting entrepreneurs on their journey from seed to sale.

As a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the Operating Principles for Impact Management, DPI promotes high ESG and Impact standards and seeks to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

https://www.dpi-llp.com/

DPI Media Contacts

Edelman Smithfield

Joe Carton, Alfie Tisdall

E: DPI@edelman.com .

About Alameda Healthcare

Established in 1999, Alameda Healthcare is Egypt’s leading private healthcare group, offering patients access to world-class care and cutting edge treatment options. Through compassionate, personalized medical services delivered across an expanding network of internationally respected hospitals and healthcare institutions, Alameda Healthcare is synonymous with quality care delivered by highly specialized teams of medical professionals who place the patient at the center of everything they do.

https://alameda-hc.com/