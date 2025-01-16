Dubai, UAE—Deus X Pay, a regulated institutional stablecoin payment provider, is thrilled to announce its strategic payment partnership with BCB Group, a leading provider of payment and trading services for the digital asset economy. This integration offers instant settlement of fiat currencies, enabling faster, cheaper, and safer financial transactions for clients.

Through this collaboration, Deus X Pay will leverage BCB Group's advanced infrastructure, including BLINC's innovative real-time payment capabilities network, to provide instant settlement of fiat currencies. This reinforces Deus X Pay’s commitment to delivering frictionless finance for institutional and corporate clients.

The collaboration expands Deus X Pay’s fiat capabilities, meaning businesses leveraging Deus X Pay to accept crypto/stablecoin payments will now benefit from key international payment systems such as EUR SWIFT and SEPA, allowing for frictionless cross-border transactions.

Deus X Pay CEO, Richard Crook said, "We are committed to integrating digital assets into traditional finance that will provide more flexibility and convenience in managing our client’s financial operations. This partnership underscores our commitment to creating a seamless financial ecosystem that works for our clients. BCB’s cutting-edge settlement technology allows us to broaden our fiat currency offerings and deliver the speed and efficiency our clients need to thrive in the fast-paced and evolving global economy.”

BCB Group CEO and Co-founder, Oliver Tonkin commented that BCB Group shares Deus X Pay’s commitment to revolutionising traditional financial processes. "The growth of the stablecoin payment market, with increasing mainstream adoption and institutional acceptance, is something no one operating in our market can ignore. We are determined to be front and centre of this step change, as we strive to enable clients like Deus X Pay access to secure and regulated payment services to meet multiple challenges and deliver unparalleled value.”

Deus X Pay remains dedicated to helping businesses achieve seamless growth through innovative financial technology solutions, setting a new standard for efficient, reliable, and secure fiat currency settlements.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tshego Tshangela

Deus X Pay Public Relations Manager

Email: tshego.tshangela@deusxpay.com

Phone: +27 84 624 2996