Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Flat6Labs, the MENA region’s leading seed-stage program and early-stage venture capital firm, today announced it will be making its GITEX Global debut at the 2022 edition of the show. The company will leverage the event as an opportunity to showcase 24 of the most innovative companies under its seed programs in the UAE and broader MENA region.

In addition, the company will also host its Demo Day on October 12th where start-ups that are part of Cohort 3 of Flat6Labs Ignite will have the opportunity to present and pitch to leading regional venture capitalists, angel investors, corporates and entrepreneurship ecosystem leaders, with the aim of securing additional investment.

“While for over four decades, GITEX has been the region’s premier enterprise IT trade show, we are excited to see it also become a platform for the region’s vibrant start-up ecosystem. Over the last year and a half, Flat6Labs Ignite, which we run in partnership with ADQ’s DisruptAD, has quickly become one of the most sought-after seed programs in the UAE, even drawing the formal support of the Ministry of Economy in Abu Dhabi,” said Ryaan Sharif, General Manager at Flat6Labs UAE.

“Building on this momentum, at our GITEX debut, we will showcase the value of our program, and provide our start-ups with the opportunity to reach key stakeholders from across the region. We also intend to engage with innovative start-ups attending the show that would be interested in applying to be part of Cycle 4 of our program and more importantly looking to scale into the MENA Region using Abu Dhabi as the headquarters,” added Ryaan Sharif.

Over the five days of the event, Flat6Labs will host 24 of its start-ups in rotation, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with each of these at one of the stand’s dedicated demo kiosks. These organizations span multiple sectors including EdTech, HealthTech, Cybersecurity, Real Estate, Construction, Sustainability, Automotive, and Sports Engagement — with each offering a pioneering product or service designed to disrupt their industry.

Arguably the highlight of Flat6Labs’ week at GITEX is the demo day for Cycle 3 start-ups which will be held on the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise liner in Dubai the evening of Wednesday, October 12th. At this event, high net worth individuals, venture capitalists, and angel investors will have the opportunity to get a deep dive into the business and value proposition of each of the start-ups within Flat6Labs’ latest cohort. These include:

Dardoc who provide healthcare on demand through a network of nurses, caregivers, physios, and other professionals.

who provide healthcare on demand through a network of nurses, caregivers, physios, and other professionals. Digital First AI , a company that assists organizations with their growth by delivering personalized marketing and execution strategies within minutes.

, a company that assists organizations with their growth by delivering personalized marketing and execution strategies within minutes. Fitlov , a fitness focused firm that digitizes the personal training experience by easily connecting trainers with their consumers.

, a fitness focused firm that digitizes the personal training experience by easily connecting trainers with their consumers. Fundomundo an online platform that deliver virtual, interactive live classes for children.

an online platform that deliver virtual, interactive live classes for children. Hulexo which empowers retail stores to sell more by eliminating inventory issues.

which empowers retail stores to sell more by eliminating inventory issues. Lune Technologies who unlock valuable spending insights for institutions and end users.

who unlock valuable spending insights for institutions and end users. MAKAN , a pioneering furniture rental concept that is disrupting the furnishing industry.

, a pioneering furniture rental concept that is disrupting the furnishing industry. Channelpro who equip vendors and distributors with the digital tools to motivate, educate, and communicate with their sales force.

who equip vendors and distributors with the digital tools to motivate, educate, and communicate with their sales force. Savii , a FinTech company that empowers youth to spend, save and invest by providing them with a full banking experience.

, a FinTech company that empowers youth to spend, save and invest by providing them with a full banking experience. Scalable CFO who enable all small businesses to get the benefits of a CFO without the inhibiting costs.

“Each of these start-ups has been meticulously vetted from over 700 applicants and has subsequently received world-class mentorship to refine their strategies and operations. They are now primed for the transformation from promising start-up to industry pioneer. Attendees to Demo Day therefore have an unparalleled opportunity to invest at a critical stage with the potential to deliver impressive returns on their investment,” said Sharif.

The Flat6Labs Ignite Program launched in March 2021 as a partnership with ADQ’s DistruptAD. Flat6Labs has made over 30 investments in start-ups from multiple sectors. Collectively, these start-ups — which include the likes of Washmen, RemotePass and Dharma — have since gone on to raise significant follow-on funding, with many reaching enterprise scale with operations spanning multiple geographies.

