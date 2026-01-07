Deliveroo UAE has announced the third edition of its annual Cautious Rider Award, an initiative designed to recognise riders who consistently demonstrate exemplary road safety standards and responsible riding behaviour.

As part of this year’s awards, a group of Deliveroo riders were recognised with financial rewards as well as an official certificate of recognition for their strong safety track records and commitment to upholding best practices on the road. The initiative plays a key role in Deliveroo’s ongoing efforts to promote rider well-being and foster a culture of safety within its rider community.

The Cautious Rider Award evaluates riders based on a range of safety-focused criteria, including adherence to traffic regulations and responsible riding conduct over the course of the year. Through this programme, Deliveroo aims to encourage positive behaviour, reward excellence, and spotlight riders who set a strong example for the wider industry.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo, said, “Road safety is a fundamental part of how we operate, and throughout the year, we work closely with riders, agencies and authorities to ensure clear, consistent communication and training. The annual Cautious Rider Award reflects our focus on setting clear standards and recognising riders who consistently apply the best practices on the road. By celebrating exemplary conduct, we aim to reinforce behaviours that support a safer and more sustainable delivery ecosystem across the UAE.”

The Cautious Rider Award sits alongside Deliveroo’s broader well-being initiatives, which include regular training sessions focused on road safety awareness, best practices, regulatory compliance, and essential knowledge to support riders on and off the road. Through these ongoing efforts, Deliveroo remains committed to creating a safer environment for riders and the wider community.

