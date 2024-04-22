Kuwait: The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are back! This year, Deliveroo has introduced the Restaurant Awards with an exciting new twist: a quarterly celebration that recognizes exceptional restaurants and culinary pioneers who are reshaping the dining scene nationwide.

The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards will take place every three months, and one winner will be awarded across three categories:

The "Most Loved" category recognizes the most popular restaurant across three cuisines. For the first quarter of 2024, the selected cuisines were: Burger, Healthy Restaurant, and Dessert.

category recognizes the most popular restaurant across three cuisines. For the first quarter of 2024, the selected cuisines were: Burger, Healthy Restaurant, and Dessert. The "Best Service" category will be awarded to the restaurant with the highest rating on Deliveroo, starting next quarter.

category will be awarded to the restaurant with the highest rating on Deliveroo, starting next quarter. The "Top Newcomer" category is reserved for new restaurants that have recently joined the Deliveroo app. Newcomers need to have been active on Deliveroo for at least 4 weeks with an average rating of 4 or higher to be considered for this award.

“Deliveroo is incredibly excited to launch the new edition of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards. The Quarterly Restaurant Awards aims to continuously spotlight the restaurants that truly shine, distinguishing themselves through exceptional service and delectable cuisine through the Deliveroo platform.

We hope that both our customers and restaurant partners will use the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards as an opportunity to honour and celebrate the restaurants that are putting Kuwait on the food map,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar.

The first round of winners in the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are:

Category Winner 'Most Loved' Burger Restaurant Thinnies 'Most Loved' Healthy Restaurant Ananas 'Most Loved' Dessert Restaurant Overjar Top Newcomer to Deliveroo Mr. Holmes

To learn more about the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards or to experience everything this quarter’s winners have to offer, customers can download the Deliveroo app.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.