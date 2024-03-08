Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), a founding member of Cruise Arabia, has officially entered an agreement with regional tourism entities to foster the growth of the region’s cruise tourism industry to promote key destinations to cruise liners and other cruise stakeholders. The agreement was signed with the Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and the Ministry of Heritage & Tourism of the Sultanate of Oman, during this year’s Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB Berlin) - Europe's leading travel trade show at the Experience Oman stand.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, H.E. Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); Azzan bin Qassim bin Mohammed Al Busaidi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Heritage & Tourism of the Sultanate of Oman; and Sara Ahmed Buhiji, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority.

Under the terms of the agreement, these four destinations will collaborate to jointly attend and implement promotional initiatives at tradeshows, exhibitions and other events aimed at showcasing the region as a premier destination for cruise tourism.

HE Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), said: “We are collectively committed to championing cruise tourism reflecting our firm belief in the power of partnerships. With the emirate’s state-of-the-art ‘Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal’ and the region’s only dedicated cruise stopover beach on Sir Bani Yas Island, cruise tourism is an important pillar in our tourism strategy and an additional platform to welcome visitors to explore Abu Dhabi’s array of unique attractions and experiences. With the invaluable support of our partners, we are dedicated to advancing the UAE's tourism industry, while preserving Abu Dhabi’s legacy and promoting its diverse cultural heritage.”

Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal welcomed over 700,000 visitors during the 2022-23 season. Significant developments include the upgraded jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach, which doubled the passenger capacity and enhanced the disembarkation experience. Abu Dhabi has also been recognised as the World's Best Cruise Destination and Cruise Terminal in 2023, a testament to its global standing in the cruise industry. The cruise terminal, launched in 2015, features a range of passenger amenities and the capability to accommodate up to three mega vessels simultaneously.

-Ends-

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae