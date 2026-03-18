Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Q Mobility has announced the Darb and Mawaqif fees and timing, during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for the year 1447 AH. This announcement comes as part of the company’s efforts to facilitate traffic flow in Abu Dhabi during the holiday period.

The Darb toll fees will be free from Thursday 19 March until Sunday 22 March 2026, and will resume starting Monday 23 March 2026, according to the approved timings.

Q Mobility also announced that public parking in Abu Dhabi will be free during the same period, from Thursday 19 March until Sunday 22 March 2026, with parking fees resuming on Monday 23 March 2026.

Regarding the service hours of Customer Happiness Centers, the company noted that Driver and Vehicle Licensing Centers in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including the main Driver and Vehicle Licensing Center in Al Ain, will be closed during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday from Thursday 19 March until Sunday 22 March 2026. Operations at these centers will resume on Monday 23 March 2026, according to the regular working hours.

Q Mobility services will remain available to customers 24/7 through its official digital channels, including the website, the Darb App, and the TAMM platform. Customers can also contact the Service Support Centre directly on 8003009, ensuring continuous and convenient access to services.

This announcement reflects Q Mobility’s ongoing efforts to improve road user experience and enhance traffic flow during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

About Q Mobility:

Q Mobility is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions and future-ready urban infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The company focuses on leveraging advanced technologies -including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things - to enable more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable cities. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Q Mobility is enhancing mobility experiences, optimizing urban services, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global smart city. Committed to driving digital transformation in the transport sector, Q Mobility empowers communities with safer, smarter, and more effective mobility solution.