Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has appointed Al Dahlawi Company for Contracting as the contractor to deliver works at Amaya, its flagship masterplan development in Jeddah. This appointment marks a key milestone in advancing the integrated urban district, which spans approximately one million square meters in one of the city’s most strategically connected locations.

The scope of works includes the delivery of key phases of the masterplan, supporting the development of residential neighbourhoods, commercial destinations, and community amenities planned within Amaya, in line with the project’s approved development timeline.

Amaya is designed as a vibrant live-work-play destination in the heart of Jeddah, bringing together residential communities, business opportunities, retail destinations, and lifestyle amenities within a carefully planned urban environment. Positioned as the Beverly Hills of Jeddah, Amaya sets a new benchmark for elevated living, exclusivity, and prestige in the city. The masterplan will also be home to Trump Plaza Jeddah, a landmark mixed-use destination set to anchor the commercial and lifestyle offering of the development. Strategically located along King Abdulaziz Road, one of Jeddah’s most sought-after and established corridors, Amaya occupies a rare and highly coveted position in the city. Today, opportunities of this scale and centrality are increasingly limited, making Amaya a unique offering where location, connectivity, and long-term value converge.

The appointment of the main contractor reflects Dar Global’s continued commitment to advancing its developments in line with established timelines, while contributing to the evolution of Jeddah as a global destination for investment, business, and modern urban living.

Amaya forms an integral part of Dar Global’s growing portfolio of large-scale developments in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the company’s strategy to deliver integrated communities defined by connectivity, lifestyle, and long-term investment value.

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

For more information, please visit: www.darglobal.co.uk

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