Dubai: Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation (dans), the global provider of air navigation and air traffic control services in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, played a crucial role in managing the Expo 2020 airspace during the six-month mega event and demonstrating to the world the super efficiency of the UAE to successfully manage world class events.

During the event, dans provided seamless, secure operations, and flexible air traffic management services, managed aircraft and helicopter movements, drone displays and cargo movements at both Dubai airports and the exhibition site.

dans acted as the exclusive provider of frequencies used in the event's Operations Center to communicate with helicopter pilots, having completely modernized the design of the airspace to suit the demand during the six-month exhibition.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Airlines and Group, and President of Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation, said: “The success of Expo 2020 Dubai demonstrated the strength of the UAE’s great resilience and ability to deal head on with challenges and organizing the greatest exhibition on the planet through determination and effective initiatives.”

His Highness added: "dans has had a crucial role in maintaining the smooth movement of helicopter and drone operations."

For his part, Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Seconded CEO of dans, said: “Once again, Dubai has proven its competence in managing a global event in the field of aviation management with a mission to transform the sky, increasing capacity and efficiency, and acting as a vital supporter of economic growth.”

He added: "We are convinced that we have lived up to our reputation as a world-class provider of air navigation services with a forward thinking culture and a diverse workforce of air traffic experts. In fact, we are distinguished by outstanding research and development and the integration of innovative technologies in the field of air traffic management, which could be demonstrated more clearly during Expo 2020."

Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of dans said: “We are proud that we have played an important role in Expo 2020 Dubai in ensuring the smooth management of air traffic, with good planning, excellent efficiency and strong infrastructure.”

He added. “We place on record our deep appreciation for the effective work of our staff and technical team. dans has provided comprehensive technical training to the exhibition’s strategic partners such as Dubai Police, air traffic control staff, and drone demonstrations, and continued to provide this technical support during the six-month exhibition period.”

The integration of the helipad in the center of the exhibition area and directly within the area of ​​​​drone activity, made the air traffic control services provided by dans during the exhibition period unique, as nowhere in the world has such complex operations been carried out and monitored in adjacent sites.

dans' services and support were appreciated by the Expo 2020 Dubai organizers, as it received two awards and a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the role it played in managing the Expo Avionic Dome and air traffic for all activities and helipads throughout the event area, in collaboration with various bodies and institutions and other technical service providers.

The two awards were received by Mr. Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of dans.

The design of the airspace was carried out in coordination with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, as the Expo and the Dubai Air Show were held simultaneously, and accordingly dans modified the design of the airspace in order to ensure smooth and safe operations of helicopters and aircraft displays in addition to the air displays during the Dubai Air Show in November 2021.

The Operations Center staff consisted of airspace designers, air traffic controllers and technical experts from dans, who were carried out the complex operations.

Helicopter service was also an essential service to ensure the easy, smooth and safe movement of people, especially VIPs and government officials from all over the GCC countries and the world, and therefore the air traffic control services provided by dans were very important to ensure the smooth and safe operations of these helicopters.

dans has deployed many technical staff, as well as many round-the-clock staff, at the event center with the aim of ensuring that air traffic control services are provided unstinted during the six months of the mega event.

