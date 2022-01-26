DUBAI: The Italy Pavilion hosted the "The Flying Society" event Tuesday at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Organised by the Italy-headquartered global aerospace and defence company Leonardo, the event was attended by Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, a qualified commercial pilot for Emirates Airlines and the first woman to be appointed as First Lieutenant Pilot of Dubai Police, and Valerio Cioffi, Leonardo’s General Manager.

The speakers shared their experiences and visions and included Dr. Nicoletta Iacobacci, global technologies and ethics advisor, Gen. Luigi Casali, Chief of staff of the Italian Air Education and Training Command, and Roberto Garavaglia, SVP helicopters strategy and innovation at Leonardo.

"I was only 12 when I tasted the freedom of flying, the exhilarating feeling of soaring up in the sky: it was a chance encounter and love at first flight," said Sheikha Mozah.

"I truly hope my journey could serve as inspiration and encouragement to all young women still searching for a path, and prove to them that there is space for them in serving our country. It is time to tell the stories of the women who paved the way, so that the next generation grow up knowing the names of those women, their stories, dreaming of equal achievements and being inspired by their legacy," she concluded.

"Expo 2020 Dubai confirms the attention of UAE to new technologies, with a focus on those related to aviation. I believe that the three key themes of this Expo – ‘Opportunity, Sustainability, Mobility’ – perfectly encompass the promises and challenges of aviation that we want to highlight in today’s event," explained Cioffi.

