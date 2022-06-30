Dubai, UAE: The prestigious Middle East Event Awards awarded Ryan Poerner from Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency, Young Achiever of the Year Award. The awards recognize outstanding achievements and contributions in the Middle East event industry.

The remarkable young professional began his career as a band manager back in South Africa, where his passion for entertainment grew. He then moved to the UAE and started working at Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency in 2018. In this time, he has become an invaluable member of the team having worked on several projects for big clients like DTCM, Jack Morton, Five Currents and EMAAR. Over a relatively short period, Ryan has managed, produced and supported some of the highest profile events in the region.

It was during EXPO 2020 where his talents really shone through. During the showpiece event, Ryan was at the cornerstone of many of the wonderfully successful activations that took place over its 6-month run. He was instrumental in providing dancers and costumes in just 3 days for Alicia Keys’ Infinite Nights show at the Al Wasl Dome. With such a highly rated artist on show, it was essential that everything went off without a hitch and Ryan was the kingpin to this outstanding achievement.

He also managed an enormous cast of 56 performers from 8 different cultural groups for over 4 months for “WHY? The Musical”, which was held at the Al Wasl Dome for 2 months. This mammoth task was created by Shekhar Khan & A.R. Rahman and produced by Artists in Motion. Ryan’s brilliant management skills were also on show by managing the team programming at the Australian Pavilion at Expo entertainment, every single day EXPO 2020 from the 1st of October 2021 to the 31st of March 2022.

Dan Bolton - Owner and Director of Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency, commented, “We are very proud of Ryan for receiving this award and proving himself as an outstanding team player. This coveted award is a deserved recognition of his exceptional talents and dedication. It is a true reflection of the exceptional work we did in the past year at the Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency and the exceptional achievements that Ryan made happen.”

The Middle East Event Awards 2022 brings together the key players in the MICE and live events industry to honour outstanding individuals, teams and companies who have conceptualised and delivered the best event experiences across the region.