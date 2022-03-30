Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, in partnership with social impact agency, Interact, has unveiled the latest season of its Daman Heroes campaign, which seeks to encourage and inspire the community to prioritise their physical health.

Bringing fun and accessibility together, the campaign offers free virtual and on-site sports training sessions tailored to suit people of all levels of fitness.

With tailored workout sessions readily available on Daman Heroes’ YouTube channel, the help of qualified trainers, and UAE community members who share a passion for sports, the program provides everyone with a wide range of workouts to enjoy. These include sports-related exercises, Zumba, and family-friendly fitness activities, presented in 10–15-minute sessions. During each season, participants will also gain the chance to win valuable prizes.

The Daman Heroes campaign began in 2019 with the help of volunteers who wanted to drive a positive social impact by encouraging the community to lead a healthier lifestyle and to become more active through sociable fitness groups.

From May 2020 to May 2021, the campaign achieved extraordinary results in just one year, with volunteer trainers - Daman Heroes - providing a total of 130 virtual training sessions. With local COVID-19 regulations and social distancing measures in observance, the community was able to safely participate at home, as well at some on-site training sessions.

Through the establishment of strategic partnerships with entities including Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in addition to the participation of prominent national athletes and industry leaders, the virtual sessions garnered more than 21,000 views on YouTube.

Commenting on the success of the initiative so far and the new season, Hamad Abdullah Al Mehyas, CEO of Daman, said: “We are truly proud to see the efforts of this social initiative come to fruition over the past couple of years. There has been a tremendous response from the community in support of our mission of creating a happier and healthier society, which further emphasises the importance of staying fit and engaging in an active lifestyle.

“As we kick-start this new season, we are looking forward to reaching as much of the community as possible, offering them direct access to a wide range of sports activities through this fun and empowering platform.”

This year’s program comprises a number of prominent community sports figures, including Emirati Omar Al Fadhli, the youngest jiu-jitsu black belt in the UAE and the region, who will host a cardio and martial arts fitness session.

Commenting on this year’s Daman Heroes activities, Christopher Corander, Interact’s Director, said: “We are excited by the passion this season’s volunteers bring to the Daman Heroes program. Their knowledge and enthusiasm, coupled with their diverse background, encourages people of all abilities to get active.

“As Director at Interact, I am looking forward to seeing Daman Heroes grow this season through their efforts. As a husband and father of two young children, I’m excited to participate with my family in the workout sessions!”

Launched in cooperation with Interact in 2019, Daman Heroes aims to raise awareness about the importance of working out, and following healthy diets, to reduce the risk of disease and improve physical health and fitness. With the support of volunteers with a passion for sports, key partners and top sports influencers, the community is provided with opportunities to change the way they view exercise, enabling the pursuit of a healthier and more active life.