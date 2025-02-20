DAMAC projects will highlight luxury waterfront living and visionary designs

DUBAI, UAE – DAMAC Properties, a pioneer in the global real estate landscape, is participating at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025, which opened yesterday February 19 and will run up to February 23 at Dubai Harbour. As one of the world’s premier yachting and luxury lifestyle events, the show provides an exclusive platform for DAMAC to present its most prestigious waterfront developments: Couture by Cavalli, DAMAC Bay, and DAMAC Bay 2. Designed for a discerning clientele who appreciate architectural excellence and the allure of waterfront living, these projects reflect DAMAC’s vision of integrating luxury real estate with the maritime lifestyle.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, commented: "Dubai is synonymous with luxury, and our waterfront projects reflect the essence of this vibrant city. The demand for premium residences in Dubai continues to soar, driven by a growing influx of investors and lifestyle seekers. Our presence at the Dubai International Boat Show allows us to highlight how DAMAC’s seafront developments offer not just homes but immersive luxury experiences."

A Fusion of High Fashion and Seafront Luxury

Beyond its thriving tourism sector, Dubai is also the top choice for global millionaires, welcoming 6,700 HNWIs in 2024, the highest influx globally. This surge in wealth migration has helped in a record year in 2024, with 435 sales above US$ 10 million. With Dubai Harbour fast becoming the city’s new luxury waterfront hub, DAMAC is at the forefront of shaping the future of high-end, experiential-seaside living. Through its collaborations with world-renowned brands like Cavalli, DAMAC continues to push the boundaries of design and lifestyle.

Couture by Cavalli, by the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, is a masterpiece of design, blending high fashion with bespoke interiors inspired by Roberto Cavalli’s signature aesthetic. This state-of-the-art art development features private sky pools, wellness retreats, ensuring a lifestyle of refinement and tranquillity. Meanwhile, DAMAC Bay and DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli, nestled at the upcoming and trendy Dubai Harbour, offer a new dimension of waterfront sophistication, panoramic sea views with sky gardens, a private beach, ultra luxury penthouses, exclusive dining options, and a Cavalli-inspired sensory experience. With their prime locations, these cutting-edge developments set an elevated benchmark for seafront living in Dubai’s most sought-after maritime destinations.

A Strategic Presence at the Dubai International Boat Show

DAMAC’s participation at the Dubai International Boat Show underscores its commitment to innovating luxury waterfront living, a natural fit for an event that attracts high-net-worth individuals, yachting enthusiasts, and global investors.

DAMAC invites the Dubai International Boat Show attendees to visit its stand and experience the perfect synergy between high fashion, waterfront elegance, and visionary design.

About DAMAC Properties

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, the Maldives, Canada, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered more than 47,000 homes with over 40,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.