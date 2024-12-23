Dubai, UAE: DAMAC Maison Distinction, a premier luxury residence nestled in the heart of Dubai, is proud to announce its remarkable achievement at the 10th Edition of the Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2024. Having secured the title of Best Boutique Hotel, DAMAC Maison Distinction has once again reaffirmed its status as a leader in the luxury hospitality landscape in the Middle East.

This year’s event took place at the stunning Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai. Representatives from leading hotels around the region gathered to celebrate top industry organizations that have demonstrated skill, creativity, and ingenuity in the growing hospitality sectors in the Middle East and Africa. DAMAC Maison Distinction was honored alongside top luxury properties and had the unique privilege of being recognized for its personalized service and sustainability initiatives.

The award was proudly received by key DAMAC Hotels and Resorts’ leaders: Hossam Elkeshk, Director of DAMAC Maison Hospitality; Ahmed Lotfy, General Manager of DAMAC Maison Aykon City; and Zein Hbous, Senior Director of Talent at DAMAC Hotels and Resorts. Their leadership has been instrumental in setting DAMAC Maison Distinction apart as a beacon of excellence and luxury in the hospitality sector.

Dean Rossilli, Senior Vice President of Hospitality at DAMAC Hotels and Resorts, shared his excitement about the win:

"We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition. It’s a testament to our team’s hard work and relentless pursuit to redefine what luxury hospitality means in the Middle East. This win motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and offering our guests the outstanding service they’ve come to expect from our hotels."

By offering elegant, spacious, and thoughtfully designed spaces along with tastefully appointed suites, DAMAC Maison Distinction aims to complement the guests’ style and make them feel at home by infusing superlative service into an exciting, luxurious lifestyle. With its world-class amenities, tailored experiences and its highly sought-after location, DAMAC Maison Distinction is reshaping the boutique hotel experience. Its position as a shining jewel in Dubai’s skyline makes it a must-visit for those seeking both luxury and a front-row seat to the city’s most iconic landmarks.

The Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are widely regarded as the pinnacle of recognition in the luxury hospitality industry. This year’s awards highlighted the heart of the industry—dedicated individuals and innovative organizations. Winners were determined through a competitive and transparent voting process, which saw an overwhelming 151,000 votes from the hospitality and travel communities.

For reservations, please email cro@damacmaison.com

About DAMAC Maison Distinction

Towering over Business Bay, DAMAC Maison Distinction is a flagship development by DAMAC properties, presenting breath taking views of vibrant Downtown Dubai and its architectural wonders. Whether for work or pleasure, DAMAC Maison Distinction is the ideal location, providing guests with easy access to a variety of dining, leisure and entertainment options to explore in Downtown Dubai.