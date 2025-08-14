Cairo: DAMAC Properties, UAE’s leading real estate developer with a global footprint, will bring its signature and luxurious developments to Egypt’s North Coast for a month-long activation at The G Hotel. Running from 8 August to 6 September 2025, the activation will offer a unique and private setting for valued clients and brokers across Egypt to explore DAMAC’s signature developments in a dynamic and personalised environment.

El Sahel, North Coast Egypt, has firmly established itself as Egypt’s premier luxury destination, especially during the summer peak. The showcase by DAMAC will present a valuable opportunity for affluent residents, high-net-worth vacationers, and real estate investors to dive into DAMAC’s portfolio of properties in the UAE and beyond. Some of DAMAC’s key projects on showcase will be Chelsea Residences by DAMAC, the iconic residential development born of its landmark global partnership with Chelsea F.C.; Canal Crown; Safa Gate, redefining the essence of Dubai’s opulent living on Sheikh Zayed Road; Lagoon Views, an Aqua-themed apartment complex offering a host of water-inspired amenities and Riverside Views, located within the newly launched DAMAC Riverside community blending urban convenience with suburban charm.

Hany Kotat, Vice President of International Sales at DAMAC, stated, “We are thrilled to bring our luxury offerings to the North Coast of Egypt. This event underscores our commitment to the Egyptian market, which holds significant potential for growth and investment. We recognise the increasing interest from Egyptian investors in high-quality real estate, and we are excited to showcase our portfolio that meets their aspirations for luxury living.”

Throughout this month-long campaign, DAMAC will reinforce its commitment to quality, customer experience, and timely delivery, bringing its established portfolio closer to investors and buyers in Egypt. The Dubai residential property market continues to perform impressively, building on the momentum seen throughout 2024. According to the latest H1 2025 Residential Market Report by Property Monitor Group, both prices and transaction volumes remain elevated across segments, with sustained interest in both off-plan and resale properties.

The showcase will feature some of DAMAC’s key developments, including

Chelsea Residences by DAMAC- An iconic residential development resulting from a landmark global partnership with Chelsea F.C,

Canal Crown- A stunning project that redefines luxury living in Dubai,

Safa Gate- An exquisite offering on Sheikh Zayed Road, epitomizing opulent living,

Lagoon Views- An aqua-themed apartment complex with a host of water-inspired amenities and,

Riverside Views- Nestled within the newly launched DAMAC Riverside community, blending urban convenience with suburban charm.

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and internationally, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Angola, the Maldives, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

DAMAC delivered more than 48,000 homes with over 50,000 more in diverse planning and development phases. Joining forces with some of the world’s eminent fashion and lifestyle brands to create tremendous living experiences, such as with Versace, Roberto Cavalli, or de GRISOGONO. With a consistent vision and momentum, DAMAC is building the next generation of luxury living across the globe.