Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation, & Refrigeration solutions proudly announces its partnership with Almoayyed Contracting Group, a powerhouse in Bahrain's business landscape, as its new distributor in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This strategic alliance underscores Daikin's commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East and aligns with its overarching goal of bringing innovative HVAC solutions closer to customers worldwide.

Tuna Gulenc, Regional Vice President, Daikin Middle East expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join hands with Almoayyed Contracting Group, a company that shares our core values of customer satisfaction, sustainability, and innovation. This collaboration marks another significant step in our regional expansion efforts and underscores our dedication to providing top-notch HVAC solutions to customers in Bahrain."

Almoayyed Contracting Group boasts a stellar reputation in the industry, backed by years of experience and a deep understanding of the Bahraini market. Their selection as Daikin's distributor in Bahrain was influenced by factors including their profound market insights, expansive network, established credibility, and robust financial standing.

This expansion not only strengthens Daikin's foothold in Bahrain but also enhances its ability to cater to the diverse needs of customers in the region. The partnership with Almoayyed Contracting Group ensures that Daikin's cutting-edge products and services will be readily accessible to customers across Bahrain.

Mrs. Hala Almoayyed, Executive Director at Almoayyed Contracting Group said, ‘We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership of Almoayyed Contracting Group and Daikin. Together, we are assured to deliver cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service to our clients, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to excellence’.

With a focus on delivering unparalleled after-sales support and service, Daikin ensures that customers in Bahrain receive the assistance they need to maximize the performance and longevity of their HVAC systems. Almoayyed Contracting Group's capabilities in technical support, maintenance services, and warranty fulfilment further reinforce this commitment to customer satisfaction.

Mr. Mathews, Director & Chief Executive Officer at Almoayyed Contracting Group said, ‘Almoayyed Contracting Group is thrilled to join forces with Daikin, a global leader in the industry. This partnership marks a significant step towards delivering innovative solutions and superior services to our clients”.

The partnership will see the introduction of a wide range of Daikin products and services in Bahrain, including Direct Expansion (DX) Air Conditioning, Applied, Refrigeration and various other solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of the market.

In addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by the Bahraini market, Tuna emphasized ‘We remain agile and adaptable, ready to leverage our expertise and resources to deliver value to customers across all sectors. As our global presence expands, our collaboration with Almoayyed Contracting Group marks a pivotal milestone in our quest to shape a sustainable and comfortable future for all.

Daikin stands firmly behind Almoayyed Contracting Group, providing extensive support and resources to ensure their success as Daikin's trusted partner in Bahrain. From high-quality products and advanced technology to comprehensive training, marketing support, and technical assistance, Daikin is committed to empowering its partners for mutual growth and success.

