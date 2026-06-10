Kuwait, Daikin Middle East and Africa, a leading manufacturer of air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) solutions, has announced a cooperation with Union Trading Company, a leading retailer in Kuwait, as a new non-exclusive distributor, strengthening Daikin’s channel network in the country and accelerating the business growth of its Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) portfolio.

This collaboration enhances customer access to Daikin’s advanced climate control solutions, while reinforcing local service capabilities and improving responsiveness across Kuwait. The addition of Union Trading Co. further expands Daikin’s presence in the market, enabling broader coverage and closer engagement with customers and stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Eng. Samer Mourad, Regional Sales Director for GCC & NE at Daikin Middle East and Africa, said: “We are pleased to welcome Union Trading Co. (UTC) as an authorized non-exclusive distributor for Daikin's split, VRV, and Refrigeration solutions in Kuwait. This cooperation represents a major step in further strengthening our presence and customer support capabilities in the Kuwaiti market. With its strong local expertise and established market relationships, UTC will complement our existing distribution network and help us enhance accessibility to Daikin's advanced HVAC-R solutions across a wider range of projects and customers. By working closely with UTC, we aim to further improve our responsiveness, reinforce our commitment to service excellence, and continue delivering innovative and energy-efficient solutions tailored to the needs of the Kuwaiti market. We look forward to a successful collaboration that creates added value for our customers and partners alike.”

John Knight, CEO of Union Trading Co., added, “Cooperating with Daikin represents a major step in strengthening our HVAC-R offerings and bringing world‑class VRV solutions to the Kuwaiti market. Daikin’s reputation for innovation, reliability, and sustainability aligns strongly with our own commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Through this collaboration, we look forward to supporting a wide range of commercial and residential projects, while delivering enhanced service levels and long‑term value to our customers across Kuwait.”

Daikin’s pioneering VRV technology continues to set the benchmark for energy-efficient applications in commercial and residential buildings. Its latest smart intelligent systems, the wide variety of indoor units and controls, are all designed to optimize real-time performance and deliver precise comfort for more sustainable and efficient usage.

Bringing together Daikin’s global expertise with UTC’s long-standing presence in Kuwait, the appointment is set to unlock new opportunities across a range of projects and sectors. The expansion will also include the launch of a new Daikin experience center at AlJawhara Mall, offering customers and partners an interactive environment to explore the company’s latest technologies.

“We at Daikin, will continue to build strong momentum as a leading HVAC-R provider in the region, recognized for our commitment to sustainability and ESG, robust government practices, and people-centric culture” ended Eng. Samer Mourad.

With its growing regional footprint, advanced technologies, and public endorsements, Daikin is highlighting how its HVAC-R capabilities are well positioned to support the evolving infrastructure and energy efficiency needs of the MENA region.

About Daikin

Daikin is a Japan-headquartered global leader in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R). With more than a century of expertise, operations in over 170 countries and regions, and a workforce of 104,000 employees worldwide, Daikin is recognized as a leading manufacturer of advanced HVAC-R solutions, renowned for its energy efficiency, reliability, and proven performance in diverse climate conditions.

For more information, visit: https://www.daikinmea.com

About Union Trading Co

UTC is a market-leading distribution and Retail company based in Kuwait with over 75 years of trading history for global brands across the electronics, Fashion, cosmetics, and FMCG sectors. With 21 stores, over 3000 Points of sale in Kuwait, and an industry-leading e-commerce platform in electronics, UTC has built a legacy of excellence and trust in the Kuwait market. Our mission is simple: to make global brands accessible to all; inspiring and enriching life’s journeys across generations.

Media contacts

Taleih Halaby – Regional Head of Marketing – Daikin Middle East and Africa

Mail: halaby.t@daikinmea.com

Ronak Thakkar - Director – FleishmanHillard (Omnicom Public Relations Group)

Mail: ronak.thakkar@fleishman.co