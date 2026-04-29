Dubai, U.A.E., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”) today reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The consolidated financial statements can be found here.

Selected Business and Operating Highlights:

Number of aircraft acquired: 9 (owned: 9 ; managed: 0 )

(owned: ; managed: ) Number of aircraft sold: 15 (owned: 12 ; managed: 3 )

(owned: ; managed: ) Lease agreements, extensions, and amendments signed: 64 (owned: 60 ; managed: 4 )

(owned: ; managed: ) Owned, Managed, and Committed Aircraft in Fleet: 663

Number of man hours booked (DAE Engineering): ~500,000

Number of checks performed (DAE Engineering): 69

Signed new, long-term, unsecured revolving credit facilities worth US$2.8 billion

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Macquarie AirFinance Limited; enterprise value of ~US$7 billion

KBRA upgraded DAE’s senior unsecured debt rating to ‘A-’

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “The first quarter of 2026 was an exceptional one for the DAE franchise. During the quarter, we signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Macquarie AirFinance Limited for an enterprise value of approximately US$7 billion. When completed, the transaction will add approximately 350 owned and committed aircraft to our fleet.

Our stellar financial performance over the last five years combined with our enhanced franchise scale led to an upgrade of our senior unsecured debt ratings to ‘A-’ by KBRA, a global full-service rating agency.

Despite uncertainties created by the regional conflict, our strong financial performance in the first quarter reflected the strength of our franchise. Revenue rose to a record level, and margins expanded. Revenue at DAE Engineering declined, reflecting lower levels of business activity during March due to the regional conflict and related airspace closures.”

Webcast and Conference Call

In connection with the announcement of DAE’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 09:00 EDT / 14:00 BST / 17:00 GST / 21:00 SGT.

The call can be accessed by clicking here to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device, or by clicking here to generate your unique dial-in PIN and to access the full list of toll-free dial-in numbers.

Full details of the call can also be accessed live via the link on DAE’s website: www.dubaiaerospace.com/investors.