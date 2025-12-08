Dubai, UAE – The Cyprus Business Council (CBC), the UAE’s new platform representing Cypriot business interests across all emirates, has convened its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) following its recent establishment under Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The milestone gathering, attended by His Excellency George Papanastasiou, Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, and His Excellency Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, formally marked the Council’s transition from launch phase to operational reality and underscores the acceleration of economic cooperation between Cyprus and the UAE.

The AGM, held on Wednesday, 26 November, brought together senior government officials, business leaders, diplomats, and the founding Cypriot professional community in the UAE. Among those in attendance were Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers; Stavros Stavrou, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Georgios Partasides, Commercial Counsellor at the Cyprus Trade Centre in Dubai, alongside the newly announced CBC Board, which represents the interests of the council’s initial 31 members.

In his welcome address, Minister Papanastasiou emphasised the Council’s role as a strategic connector between the two countries’ private sectors, noting the CBC is the direct result of focused, high-level discussions earlier this year aimed at converting strong bilateral ties into actionable economic partnerships.

“The Cyprus Business Council provides a structured platform for businesses, investors, and innovators from both countries to connect, exchange knowledge, and create joint ventures that promote sustainable growth, technology transfer, and shared prosperity,” said Minister Papanastasiou. “Its establishment is a tangible step forward in strengthening the economic bridge between Cyprus and the UAE, proving that when there are result-orientated collaboration and strong dedication at both the policy and technical levels, great things can happen quickly and effectively.”

His Excellency Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, noted the CBC’s launch and first AGM reflect the UAE’s continued commitment to fostering global economic partnerships that reinforce the advancement of bilateral investment in critical sectors. His Excellency Al Saleh also stated his belief that Cyprus can serve as a “strategic bridge” for Emirati businesses looking to expand into European markets.

The establishment of the new council has been welcomed by the Cyprus Trade Center (CTC) in Dubai as an additional enabler of closer economic bilateral ties. Georgios Partasides commented: “The Cyprus Business Council marks an important milestone for the strengthening of business relations between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates. This achievement was made possible thanks to the excellent cooperation and support of all stakeholders from both countries, whose shared vision and dedication have turned this initiative into reality.”

During the AGM, attendees reviewed the Council’s mandate to advance bilateral trade, support Cypriot businesses entering the UAE market, promote UAE investment into Cyprus, and drive collaboration across critical sectors including energy, innovation, maritime services, tourism, digital assets, green technologies, and infrastructure.

The official announcement of the Council’s first Board of Directors marked another major step in shaping its long-term mission and governance.

Dubai Chambers representatives reiterated their support for the Council, highlighting the importance of Business Councils in strengthening international business communities in the Emirates. The CBC is the latest in more than 60 country-specific Councils established under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The gathering concluded with a signing ceremony, networking session, and guided tour of The Doers Festival in Dubai Digital Park. The two-day event concluded on November 27.

About Cyprus Trade Center

The Cyprus Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates founded in Dubai in 1977, and it is one of the first established Trade Centers among other countries. It is a Government office operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy Commerce & Industry and the Diplomatic representation of Cyprus to the UAE. CTC Dubai is the Economic and Commercial arm of the Republic of Cyprus covering the entire GCC Countries and Yemen. It is one of the 12 export promotion missions which situated carefully in the targeted markets around the world.

The main objective of CTC Dubai is to enhance the export of Cyprus products and services and to establish, maintain and develop business relationships between Cyprus and the GCC Countries by promoting, facilitating and attracting foreign investment.