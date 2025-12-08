Riyadh, KSA – TikTok has released its Q2 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, underscoring the platform’s ongoing dedication to building a safe, positive, and authentic space for its global community. From April to June 2025, TikTok removed a total of 18,998,721 videos across the MENA region for violating its Community Guidelines. These figures represent the enforcement efforts across Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco, offering a representative view of TikTok’s dedication to upholding a safe and positive digital environment during this period.

TikTok scaled up its enforcement across LIVE content, continuing to strengthen its safeguards globally. More than 36.7 million violative LIVE sessions were stopped worldwide in Q2 2025, marking a significant increase, nearly 93% increase, compared to the 19 million sessions stopped in the previous quarter. This robust intervention and increase in enforcement highlights TikTok's continuous investment in advanced moderation technologies that can detect violative livestreams quickly and consistently. In Q2 2025 alone, TikTok banned 1,331,424 LIVE hosts and proactively interrupted over 2,999,268 livestreams across Egypt, the UAE, Iraq, Lebanon, and Morocco. These sustained enforcement efforts reflect TikTok’s commitment to maintaining moderation accuracy as the scale of automated decisions continues to expand.

Egypt

In Q2 2025, TikTok removed 2,930,606 videos in Egypt that violated its Community Guidelines. The country achieved a proactive removal rate of 99.6%, ensuring that nearly all harmful content was identified and removed before user reports. Additionally, 95.8% of violative content was taken down within 24 hours, reflecting strong responsiveness. In addition to removing violative short-form videos, TikTok also banned 524,168 LIVE hosts and interrupted 1,189,411 livestreams for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, TikTok removed 4,911,695 videos in Q2 2025 for violating its Community Guidelines. The country recorded a 99.3% proactive removal rate, ensuring that the vast majority of violative content was detected before users needed to report it. Additionally, 89.3% of violative videos were taken down within 24 hours, reflecting the platform’s continued efforts to respond swiftly to emerging risks.

United Arab Emirates

In the United Arab Emirates, 1,050,943 videos were removed in Q2 2025. TikTok achieved a 98.9% proactive removal rate, while 95.8% of videos were removed within 24 hours, underscoring TikTok’s ongoing commitment to safety. Furthermore, TikTok banned 105,985 LIVE hosts and interrupted 192,482 livestreams as part of its ongoing efforts to enforce safety policies and uphold platform integrity.

Morocco

In Morocco, TikTok removed 721,029 videos in Q2 2025, with a proactive removal rate of 99.2%. The removal rate within 24 hours reached 96.2%, highlighting the efficiency of TikTok’s moderation processes. In addition, TikTok banned 70,195 LIVE hosts and interrupted 134,652 livestreams in line with its commitment to enforcing Community Guidelines and protecting the platform experience.

Iraq

In Iraq, a total of 8,316,646 videos were removed for violating the platform’s rules. The country recorded a 99.5% proactive removal rate, with 92.3% of videos removed within 24 hours. On the LIVE front, TikTok banned 589,637 LIVE hosts and disrupted 1,391,264 livestreams for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, TikTok removed 1,064,802 videos during the quarter. The platform maintained a 99.4% proactive removal rate, with 97.5% of violative videos removed within 24 hours, the highest in the region. The platform also banned 41,439 LIVE hosts and disrupted 91,459 livestreams for violating Community Guidelines, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment.

LIVE Monetization Enforcement

We are expanding the LIVE safety data we report to reflect our actions to enforce our monetization guidelines. These guidelines help reward creators who stream safe, authentic, and high-quality content, while preventing streams that go against these guidelines. In the second quarter of 2025, we took action, including warnings and demonetization, on 2,321,813 LIVE sessions and 1,040,356 LIVE creators for violating our LIVE monetization guidelines globally. Warnings help educate creators if their content may violate our guidelines so they can make a change. If no changes are made, we may then suspend a creator's access to earn through monetization features on LIVE.

Appeals and Restoration

TikTok also showed transparency and fairness through its content appeal and restoration process. In cases where users successfully appealed moderation decisions, their videos were restored. Iraq saw the highest number of restored videos at 189,037, followed by Saudi Arabia with 157,249, Egypt with 136,171, Morocco with 39,503, the UAE with 39,116, and Lebanon with 22,488. These figures illustrate TikTok’s commitment to allowing users to appeal moderation decisions if they believe a mistake was made while maintaining platform integrity.

Transparency: A Foundation for Trust and a Safer Digital Space

At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. We prioritize safety, well-being, and integrity, a commitment reaffirmed in this latest Transparency Report. This dedication is upheld through a hybrid model, where thousands of trust and safety professionals work alongside innovative technology to maintain and enforce our robust Community Guidelines. Beyond content enforcement, TikTok continues to engage users across the region through digital literacy initiatives, media partnerships, and community engagement efforts aimed at promoting safer, more informed use of the platform. By strategically combining cutting-edge technology, invaluable human insight, and impactful partnerships, TikTok remains steadfastly committed to cultivating a digital environment where creativity flourishes and everyone feels genuinely secure.

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global – tiktok@currentglobal.com

TikTok MENA – Mina.habib@TikTok.com