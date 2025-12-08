Qualys today announced that Security Matterz has been selected to join its invite-only managed Risk Operations Center (mROC) Partner Alliance, becoming the first mROC partner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in advancing the Qualys ROC ecosystem within the Kingdom, empowering Saudi enterprises to scale cyber risk management in alignment with national digital transformation goals and Saudi Vision 2030.

As an mROC partner, Security Matterz will deliver Qualys-powered managed risk services that bring measurable improvements in visibility, risk prioritization, and response across critical sectors. The collaboration will enable Saudi organizations to overcome cybersecurity challenges such as fragmented tools, reactive security postures, and limited visibility — fostering a more proactive, business-aligned approach to risk management.

Built on the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk™ Management Platform, the ROC framework consolidates risk signals across an organization’s entire digital footprint into a single view. It enables Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), cyber risk quantification, and automated remediation — helping organizations translate cyber risk into business outcomes, strengthen compliance readiness, and enhance long-term resilience.

“Together with Qualys, we are committed to delivering innovation, trust, and resilience, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda and strengthening the region’s cybersecurity readiness,” said Abdulrahman Alsanie, chief operations officer of Security Matterz. “This collaboration represents a new chapter in how enterprises in Saudi Arabia can harness technology and intelligence to stay ahead of evolving threats and ensure secure digital growth.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Security Matterz as the first mROC partner in Saudi Arabia,” said Hadi Jaafarawi, regional vice president, Middle East and Africa at Qualys. “Their strong local expertise and commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s cybersecurity ecosystem align perfectly with our vision of making risk management scalable, measurable, and actionable for businesses across the region.”

For more information about the Qualys mROC Partner Alliance, visit https://www.qualys.com/partners/managed-risk-operations-center. Organizations looking to engage an mROC certified partner to build a ROC can find them here.