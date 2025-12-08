—

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Alkhabeer Capital, the financial institution specializing in Shari’a-compliant financial services and brokerage services, announced a record cash dividend of SAR 2 per unit for the Alkhabeer Growth & Income Traded Fund (Tadawul: 4701), marking the largest distribution since the Fund’s inception on 27 April 2022. This distribution increases the Fund’s total cumulative dividends to SAR 4.72 per unit, equivalent to 47% of the original subscription price of SAR 10. The total distribution of SAR 127.75 million will be paid to eligible unitholders registered as of 18 December 2025, with payment scheduled for 30 December 2025. The payout represents 16.12% of the Fund’s NAV of SAR 12.40 as of 30 September 2025, reinforcing the Fund’s strong income-generation profile.

The record dividend reflects the Fund’s continued performance momentum, delivering a total return of 79% over the past three years and 57% since inception, based on the Fund’s NAV performance and cumulative dividends. Since launch, the Fund has achieved 24% NAV growth, increasing from SAR 10 to SAR 12.40 per unit while distributing SAR 4.72 per unit in dividends. This corresponds to an average annual return of approximately 16% since inception, and 26% over the past three years, significantly outperforming comparable Saudi public funds.

The Fund has maintained a consistent distribution policy, with six dividend payments since inception, reflecting the Fund’s ability to generate sustainable income while preserving and growing the underlying capital base. Performance has been driven by a globally diversified portfolio comprising over 170 Shariah-compliant companies across more than 30 countries, with a strategic focus on technology (35.5%), healthcare (12.6%) and energy (12.5%), alongside geographic diversification across North America, Europe, Asia and Saudi Arabia.

This record distribution demonstrates the Fund’s exceptional performance and Alkhabeer’s continued commitment to delivering both capital growth and consistent income. Achieving a 79% total return over the past three years, alongside SAR 4.72 in cumulative cash distributions since inception, underscores the strength of the firm’s investment strategy and disciplined approach to portfolio construction and Shariah compliance.

Our strategic positioning in global technology leaders benefiting from artificial intelligence, healthcare innovators, and high-quality consumer and energy businesses has enabled us to deliver superior returns in a disciplined and Shariah-compliant manner. We remain confident in the Fund’s ability to continue capturing long-term global trends and generating value for our unitholders.

The Fund operates under a comprehensive Shariah governance framework overseen by an independent Shariah Supervisory Board, ensuring all investments meet Islamic principles through rigorous screening and ongoing oversight. As of 30 September 2025, the Fund managed SAR 794.79 million and trades actively on the Saudi Exchange under symbol 4701. The Fund is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and publishes quarterly reports to ensure full transparency and investor visibility.

Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

A Alkhabeer Capital is a premier asset management and investment firm in Saudi Arabia that is committed to supporting clients in achieving financial well-being. The firm offers a diverse range of world-class investment products and solutions, catering to investors, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Alkhabeer’s diverse portfolio of offerings includes innovative services that span Alternative Investments, Corporate Finance and Public Funds that adhere to Islamic Sharia principles, along with one of the Kingdom’s most innovative Brokerage Platforms. With a multitude of offerings and client relationships extending for numerous years, Alkhabeer has cemented itself as an innovative player and trusted partner for long-term value creation. In the span of 20 years since its inception, Alkhabeer has become one of the leading and most trusted asset managers in the Kingdom. Alkhabeer is a Saudi joint stock company established in accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is registered under Commercial Registration No. 4030177445 with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under License No. (07074-37) Its headquarters address is Alkhabeer Capital, Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289 Jeddah 21362 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tel: +966126588888 Fax: +966126586663.

Central to Alkhabeer's ethos is trust and a commitment to exceed expectations, provide access to desirable opportunities, and contribute to developing a responsible industry as it continues on its journey forward to being the financial partner of choice. Alkhabeer’s core values emphasize ethical integrity, teamwork, citizenship, passionate ownership and thought leadership.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management Division provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private and public funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the real estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. Additionally, Alkhabeer Capital creates investment opportunities in the financial markets through private investment portfolio management services and provides advice on structuring entities and managing endowment wealth. Moreover, the Investment Banking Division provides dedicated investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

The Brokerage management is tasked with structuring the brokerage business, serving clients, and delivering the latest and best technologies and trading tools through strategic partnerships. These efforts are designed to meet the needs of Sawa clients in the local market through various avenues, including the main or parallel financial market, the bond market, instruments and derivatives, as well as in international markets, such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, and international derivatives markets.

Alkhabeer Capital's headquarters is located in Jeddah on Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289, postal code 21362, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

