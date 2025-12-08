Kuwait: Building on its active contribution to the sustainable growth of Kuwait’s food and beverage (F&B) industry and its commitment to supporting national talents, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering platform in the MENA region, announced its strategic partnership with the non-profit company Kuwait Gastronomy and Culinary Arts (KGCA). This partnership aligns with talabat’s strategic CSR program, which focuses on supporting local talents as well as home-grown businesses, especially within the fields of technology and culinary arts. It also contributes to achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 goal for sustainably diversifying the local economy.

“We are delighted to be part of a strategic partnership with the non-profit KGCA, through which we can expand our contribution to advancing Kuwait’s F&B sector and preserving its distinct cuisine,” said Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility at talabat Kuwait. “As active contributors to the sustainable development of the local food industry, in line with our CSR strategy, we remain committed to supporting all initiatives that aim to invest in Kuwait’s national talents and qualifying them to lead the F&B and hospitality sectors.”

He added: “Our partnership with KGCA means combining talabat’s robust digital infrastructure and far-reaching network with the country’s top chefs’ comprehensive knowledge and expertise to develop the F&B sector – a melting pot which we’re sure will have a prominent impact on raising the overall standards of culinary excellence in Kuwait.”

On his part, Chef Faisal Al Nashmi, President of KGCA, said: “It is a proud moment for all of us at KGCA to have the backing of influential industry leaders such as talabat, who share our vision for maturing and reinforcing Kuwait’s culinary art sector. The industry has been growing and evolving for many years, with more food festivals and concept restaurants popping up across the country, which sets the scene for a more focused effort to bring leading and aspiring culinary talents together in one place to learn from one another and preserve Kuwaiti cuisine through creativity and innovation.”

Budding from Kuwait’s evolving culinary art scene and growing F&B industry, KGCA, a non-profit culinary organization, was established by a group of the country’s finest chefs – led by Chef Faisal Al-Nashmi alongside Chef Khaled Al-Baker, Jassem Al-Abouh, Chef Sadiqa Ismael, Chef Hanouf Al Balhan, Chef Ziad Al Obaid and Chef Alyazi Al Awadh. The organization, with the support of strategic partners including talabat, aims to foster a dynamic, innovative, and sustainable ecosystem for culinary artists as well as F&B businesses to preserve Kuwait’s unique food heritage while adapting it to the modern food culture and popular taste.

At the core of KGCA’s mission is advanced gastronomy education, including regular workshops that address the many facets of culinary arts and the F&B business. These workshops, in addition to yearlong initiatives and events, are designed to guarantee the sector’s continuous growth in par with the highest industry standards, positioning Kuwait as a travel destination and investment hub for all food enthusiasts and prominent professionals.

In line with the strategic partnership, talabat is set to play a central role in shedding light on local talent, chefs, restaurants, and success stories in Kuwait, in addition to supporting KGCA in organizing community events and culinary activities that engage the public and industry.

It serves to note that talabat’s efforts in developing Kuwait’s F&B sector continues to cover more fronts, beginning with leveraging the most advanced technologies to offer customers and stakeholders a rewarding experience to guaranteeing that employees, partners, and relevant stakeholders thrive in an inclusive and fair work environment that rewards dedication and innovation. The company also upholds its commitment to supporting homegrown businesses and talents – an extension for its ongoing endorsement of Kuwait Vision 2035.