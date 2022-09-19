Abu Dhabi, UAE: CybelAngel, a pioneering global leader in External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and Threat Detection, today announced its major expansion into the Middle East, with a heightened focus on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is a critical step in the company’s global growth mission. By strategically growing its Middle East partner ecosystem CybelAngel will ensure its industry-leading solutions and professional services continue to expand into this most important region.

The company’s operations in the Middle East will be led by the regional director of Middle East & Turkey, for CybelAngel, Adnan Taha, who has over 20 years’ of specialized cybersecurity industry experience in the region. Adnan is joined by Harjeev Kohli in the role of Channel Solutions Engineer. Combined with ‘partner-first’ support services, the team has the experience and resources to champion and grow partnerships with MSSPs, Value Added Resellers, and Distributors across the region.

“We are excited to expand within the growing Middle East cybersecurity market through our partner network and look forward to helping industries here in the region become more resilient to external threats, just as we have achieved with our European and US clients,” said Adnan Taha, Regional Director of Middle East & Turkey, CybelAngel.

As a part of this expansion plan, CybelAngel will be attending the 14th Annual E-crime & Cybersecurity Congress in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 21st, where Adnan Taha and Harjeev Kohli will be presenting “Open Doors and Lost Keys: Gaining Visibility Across Your Digital Footprint” a demonstration of how to gain full visibility to detect and protect unknown shadow assets and lost credentials –- the low-hanging fruit for attackers to access systems and launch attacks. The company will also have a dedicated booth at the event, allowing businesses to interact with the team, and learn about its one-of-a-kind EASM solution.

About CybelAngel

CybelAngel is a global leader in External Attack Surface Management (EASM). With the most comprehensive external asset discovery and threat detection techniques available, CybelAngel scans the entirety of the Internet every 24 hours to uncover and remediate exposed assets, shadow IT, cloud services, and connected devices the sources attackers use to access confidential data, launch phishing campaigns, or initiate destructive ransomware attacks. With close to a decade of machine learning activity in threat detection, and a highly-experienced team of cyber analysts, CybelAngel is the only EASM provider that can discover, inventory, monitor, assess, score, and remediate unknown assets and incidents found across your external digital footprint protecting all external attack surfaces (doors) and data (keys) that threat actors use to access systems. To join the hundreds of organizations worldwide that trust CybelAngel to help them preempt a malicious cyber attack from the outside-in, visit CybelAngel.com

