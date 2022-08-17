Washington – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued its final determination in its countervailing duty (“CVD”) investigation of steel nails from the Sultanate of Oman. A Curtis team led by partner Matt McCullough helped secure a favorable final result for the Government of the Sultanate of Oman (“GSO”), including a first-ever finding by the Commerce Department in an Oman CVD case that the provision of electricity conferred no subsidy benefit on the company respondent.

Relying on a team drawn from Washington, D.C., Paris, Geneva, and on the ground in its Muscat office, Curtis delivered a victory for the GSO, with the final CVD margin for the lone Omani company respondent, Oman Fasteners, set at just 2.49%. The low margin will help Oman to retain its competitive edge. Today’s result follows two earlier Curtis wins for the GSO. A year ago, the same Curtis team secured a huge victory for the GSO in a case involving aluminum foil, where the GSO successfully beat back allegations of government-directed lending to the respondent in that case. In 2016, another Curtis team also led by partner Matt McCullough delivered a de minimis CVD outcome, resulting in no CVD order on exports of PET resin from Oman.

“We are proud of what we have achieved for the GSO,” said partner Matt McCullough. “These are complex cases and the U.S. Department of Commerce investigation process requires careful attention under incredibly tight deadlines. I firmly believe that no other firm can deliver both the expertise and the commitment that Curtis brings to the table in Oman and elsewhere.” McCullough was recently identified in Legal 500 USA as regarded by many to be “the top countervailing duty lawyer in DC.”

“Today’s result reflects Curtis’ position as market-leading counsel to sovereign clients in complex disputes,” said Muscat Managing Partner Simon Ward. “Our platform delivers high level substantive experience, a deep understanding of the GCC region, and a committed team of experienced lawyers that can be called upon across our numerous global offices,” Ward added.

Mr. McCullough’s team included Geneva and Paris associates Arthad Kurlekar and Amrane Medjani, as well as Muscat associate Budoor Al Zadjali. Muscat partners Simon Ward and Mehdi Al Lawati were also instrumental in the defense.

