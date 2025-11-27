Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Curacel, an AI-powered insurance infrastructure provider, today announced the next phase of its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector, building on its publicly announced collaboration with Tawuniya through the InsurAI programme. As insurers in the Kingdom accelerate their digital transformation journeys under Vision 2030, Curacel is positioning itself as a long-term AI infrastructure partner to help them operate more efficiently and deliver better experiences to customers.

Through its work with Tawuniya, Curacel has been deploying AI agents in real insurance workflows, supporting use cases such as claims intake, triage and customer support. These AI capabilities are designed to help insurers in Saudi Arabia improve operational efficiency, reduce manual processing and offer faster, more responsive services to policyholders, without requiring extensive changes to existing core systems.

Since the InsurAI programme, Curacel has continued to invest in its platform and product capabilities for the Kingdom. The company has expanded its library of AI agents to cover more end-to-end insurance processes and strengthened its integrations so that insurers in KSA can more easily connect Curacel’s AI layer to their existing policy administration, claims and CRM systems. These enhancements are aimed at delivering material efficiency gains, faster processing and better customer experiences for insurers that are ready to adopt AI at scale.

Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for Curacel, and the company is aligning its roadmap with local priorities. Curacel is enhancing Arabic language support across its interfaces and AI agents, offering local hosting options, and ensuring its solutions align with regulatory expectations in the Kingdom. The company is also focused on building long-term capabilities in Saudi Arabia, rather than providing remote or short-term services, to ensure insurers can rely on a durable AI infrastructure partner as they modernise their operations.

Beyond Saudi Arabia, Curacel has seen strong momentum across the Middle East as insurers increasingly look to AI-powered automation to improve performance. Over the past year, the company has recorded more than 2,000% revenue growth from the region as its AI infrastructure is adopted by insurers seeking to streamline operations, reduce leakage and better serve their customers. This regional growth underlines the opportunity for AI to support insurers in markets like Saudi Arabia, where digital transformation is a national priority.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most exciting insurance markets in the world, and we are committed to being a long-term AI infrastructure partner to insurers in the Kingdom,” said Henry Mascot, CEO of Curacel. “Our collaboration with Tawuniya through the InsurAI programme has given us a deep understanding of the opportunities and requirements in KSA. The massive traction we’ve experienced within six months demonstrates what’s possible when AI becomes core to the insurance value chain. We are now investing in product, integrations and localisation to ensure insurers here can safely and confidently deploy AI agents in their day-to-day operations.”

As insurers in Saudi Arabia move from pilots to production deployments of AI, Curacel plans to continue expanding its portfolio of AI agents, deepen local partnerships and invest in capabilities that help carriers capture the full benefits of automation. The company’s goal is to give Saudi insurers a flexible, compliant and future-ready AI layer that can sit alongside their existing systems and support their ambitions under Vision 2030.

About Curacel

Curacel provides AI Agents & Workflows to financial services providers including insurers, TPAs, Banks, FinTechs, and more. Leveraging the power of Generative AI to transform their operations. Curacel operates in over 15 markets across the Middle East, Africa & North America, powering institutions like AXA, Sanlam, Wema Bank, and Tawuniya. Curacel is backed by Ycombinator, Google, and Tencent.