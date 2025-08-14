Maseru, Lesotho: CTM360, a global leader in Digital Risk Protection, is proud to announce its strategic expansion in Africa through a formal partnership with Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing cybersecurity capabilities and strengthening digital infrastructure in the communications sector in Lesotho.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Mr. Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360, and the CEO of LCA, Mr Nizam Goolam, laying the foundation for a joint initiative aimed at bolstering Lesotho's communications sector’s defense against evolving cyber threats.

The primary partnership empowers LCA with real-time threat visibility into cyber risks targeting Lesotho’s Critical Infrastructure. Through CTM360’s consolidated cybersecurity stack, the initiative will enable proactive detection, continuous monitoring, and mitigation of digital threats across the communications sector.

Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO of CTM360, reaffirmed his dedication to the collaboration, ‘‘This partnership signifies more than just cooperation, it is a joint commitment to safeguard Lesotho’s Critical Infrastructure, which includes MNOs, ISPs, and other essential communication sectors. We are committed to co-developing a risk-based maturity model that will empower LCA to lead effective nationwide cybersecurity initiatives.’’

This MoU also facilitates comprehensive external cybersecurity assessments for LCA and its licensees, leveraging CTM360's advanced threat intelligence and monitoring capabilities. These assessments will support both reactive and preventative strategies for managing cyber risks, thereby fostering a more resilient digital environment for the Communications Sector in Lesotho.

The CEO of LCA, Mr Nizam Goolam, on the same note, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, expressing that, “This partnership comes at a critical time as we navigate the complexities of a fast-evolving digital landscape. By joining forces with CTM360, we are taking a proactive step to strengthen the communication sector’s cybersecurity resilience and ensure the protection of key systems.”

About Lesotho Communication Authority:

Established in June 2000, the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) is a statutory body responsible for regulating Lesotho’s communications sector. Its core mandate includes licensing operators, managing radio frequency spectrum, approving tariffs, promoting fair competition, type approving equipment, and ensuring consumer protection. Its mandate is to foster a secure, reliable, and competitive communications environment throughout Lesotho.

For more information, contact: info@lca.org.ls

About CTM360:

CTM360 is a unified external security platform that integrates External Attack Surface Management, Digital Risk Protection, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection & Anti-phishing, Surface, Deep & Dark Web Monitoring, Security Ratings, Third Party Risk Management and Unlimited Takedowns. Seamless and turn-key, CTM360 requires no configurations, installations or inputs from the end-user, with all data pre-populated and specific to your organization. All aspects are managed by CTM360.

For more information, contact: info@ctm360.com