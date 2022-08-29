Dubai-based Credence Security will drive the reach and engagement for Medex Forensics’ video authentication and source classification solution and support the vendor’s regional expansion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Credence Security, a specialized value-added distributor (VAD) for cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions, today signed a distribution agreement with Medex Forensics (Medex), a US-based provider of cutting-edge digital video forensics services.

The partnership will see Credence Security leverage its strong network of channel partners to open doors for new opportunities for Medex and enable them to gain a foothold in India, Middle East, Pakistan and Africa. In line with this, Credence Security will promote, market and distribute Medex’s novel video authentication and source classification solution across these markets.

With video being a part of everyday life, cybercriminals are increasingly taking advantage of the medium to spread disinformation, exploit cyber vulnerabilities, and commit fraud and other serious crimes. Based in the AWS GovCloud, Medex is a Software as a Service offering that provides seamless and secure file analysis and reporting on video evidence. It gives investigators the ability to automate the identification of a video’s provenance and chain of custody.

Furthermore, due to the rising threat of deepfakes, the veracity of video evidence is under constant scrutiny, especially in high-profile cases. Medex, as a non-content video forensic tool, offers an analysis that is not affected by video quality, regardless of its source. The platform can validate the authenticity of video files at a scale and pace that keeps up with the growing prevalence of video as evidence in investigations.

In addition to distributing Medex’s cutting-edge solution, Credence Security will also offer the Medex Examiner two-day digital video forensic training course to partners and digital forensics professionals alike. The instructional program provides deep insights into the structure and format of digital video files, helping forensic examiners to get the most accurate and useful results out of the Medex platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Bertram Lyons, CEO at Medex, said, “Medex is excited to partner with Credence Security to bring our technology to new channels. Through our partnership with Credence Security, we will provide training and other educational services to help them communicate the benefits and capabilities of our offerings to their vast channel network and digital forensics professionals in the region. We want to not only share our technology to new markets but also to help practitioners understand the new methodologies that demonstrate what can be done today that was not possible in the past when it comes to video evidence.”

Garreth Scott, Managing Director, Credence Security, said, “Law enforcement agencies and digital forensics professionals today are increasingly dealing with various video formats in the course of their investigations. We strongly believe that Medex’s pioneering solutions can enable them to effectively analyze and gain a deeper understanding of their video evidence. Moreover, by partnering with Medex, we add a critical best-in-class security solution to our existing portfolio, delivering on our commitment of offering our partners and enterprises in the region a one-stop-shop for all their security needs.”

ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, through a select network of specialist resellers.

Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative 'value-add' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including Exterro, HelpSystems, HumanFirewall, Entrust, Medex, Oxygen Forensics, Teel Technologies, Voyager Labs, ZecOps and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

ABOUT MEDEX FORENSICS:

Medex Forensics develops and deploys novel technology to identify child predators, to fight digital crime, and to combat disinformation. Designed and built in the United States and engineered to provide cutting-edge technology for public safety, the company's flagship product, Medex, gives investigators previously unavailable insight into the origins and authenticity of digital video files. Medex is used and trusted at agencies throughout the US, and across the globe.

