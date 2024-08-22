100% of students obtain grades 7-9 in Further Maths, while 78% earn grades 7-9 in Biology, 72% attain grade 7-9 in Physics and 87% earn grades 7-9 in History.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi receives ‘Outstanding’ ratings from both ADEK and BSO for the 2023-24 academic year.

UAE: Cranleigh Abu Dhabi proudly concludes the 2023-2024 academic year with remarkable success in the 2024 GCSE examinations, underscoring its steadfast commitment to academic excellence. As one of the top 100 schools in the world, its latest examination results are testament to the school delivering outstanding education in the UAE and beyond.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is proud to announce that an impressive 28% of all grades were a 9 and 86% were grades 9-6. The school witnessed exceptional performances across subjects with 100% of students obtaining grades 7-9 in Further Maths, while 78% earn grades 7-9 in Biology, 72% attain grade 7-9 in Physics and 87% earn grades 7-9 in History. This showcases the dedication and hard work of both students and staff. The overall entry pass rate was 98%, highlighting the school's dedication to continuous student-skill development.

Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, stated, “Our students have exceeded all expectations with their extraordinary achievements. This success highlights the commitment of our teachers, who have nurtured each student to excel academically and creatively. We deeply appreciate the unwavering support from parents, which has been crucial to this success. Congratulations to our students on their outstanding exam results.”

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is especially proud of student Millie who demonstrated remarkable dedication and hard work, scoring an impressive eight 9s and one 8.

Summary of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi’s 2024 GCSE Results:

GCSE 2024 Results Cranleigh Abu Dhabi % of exam entries graded 9 28% % of exam entries graded 9-6 86% % of exam entries graded 9-5 94% % of exam entries graded 9-4 97%

Outstanding Results in Various Subjects:

Further Maths 100 of Grades 7-9

Biology 78% of Grades 7-9

Physics: 72% of Grades 7-9

History: 87% of Grades 7-9

Top Student Performers at Cranleigh Abu Dhabi

Millie from Year 11 scored an impressive eight 9 grades and one 8 grade

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi plays a crucial role in the community by offering the very best education to its residents and nationals. It empowers every student to reach their full potential by enhancing their self-esteem, building on their strengths, and addressing any challenges. Fostering a collaborative spirit, the Cranleigh Community is also deeply committed to strengthening relationships between students, parents, and the school to ensure academic success.

The 2023-2024 academic year was marked by exceptional achievements for Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, as the school received Outstanding ratings from both the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and The British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection scheme, setting a new benchmark in the UAE’s educational landscape.

For more information about the educational pathways offered by Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://www.cranleigh.ae/

About Cranleigh Abu Dhabi

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi was established in the UAE in 2014, embodying over 150 years of academic heritage as a partner school of the prestigious UK-based Cranleigh School, which was founded in 1865. With the motto “Ex Cultu Robur”, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi blends a deep-rooted understanding of community and culture with academic excellence.

Located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum offering both the GCSE and A-Levels curricula, as well as the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ). Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO. Listed as one of the top 100 best schools in the world, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, is distinguished not only for its exceptional academic standards but also for its remarkable performing arts programmes, including its unique GCSE Dance Curriculum.

The school scrawls three campuses, spanning over 77,000 sq. metres, offering state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Prep School encompasses FS1 to Year 1, while Junior School caters to students from Year 2 to Year 8 and Senior School from Year 9 to Year 13. The school’s holistic approach of ‘building skills through discovery’ fosters a nurturing environment where every child is recognised as unique.

Cranleigh Abu Dhabi offers a truly transforming British international education in which intellectual, artistic, sporting, well-being, and social development are at the heart, resulting in a multitude of accolades, such as the New British International School of the Year 2017 by BIS Awards and the Times Education Supplement (Tes Global) International School of the Year 2019. Furthermore, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi was awarded the 2019 Best School for Performing Arts in the UAE by Top Schools Awards by Schools Compared and was recognised in the Spear’s Global Schools Index as one of the Top 5 Schools in the Middle East in 2020 and ranked as Subject Breadth British Sixth Form Outstanding Plus in the 2022-2023 academic year. In January 2024, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi also ranked as the Best School in the UAE for Post-16 Education for the 2023 – 2024 academic year by Schools Compared.

With a long-standing pedigree as an ‘Outstanding’ rated school in Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi is dedicated to learning with confidence, fostering the growth of 21st-century skills; ensuring a tailored approach that empowers over 1,773 pupils to develop self-reliant, resilient, and confident global individuals.

For further information, please visit: www.cranleigh.ae

