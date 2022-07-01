Galadari Advocates continues to strengthen its corporate & commercial practice with Gerry Rogers promoted to Partner in the firm’s DIFC office.

Gerry’s practice focuses on corporate & commercial and projects. He holds extensive experience in high profile projects and transactions in the energy and infrastructure sectors, including advising on structuring and project agreements, as well as on the corporate and technical aspects of such projects.

Prior to pursuing a career in law, Gerry worked as a chemical engineer for 10 years, both domestically and overseas. Due to this experience he has unparalleled knowledge of the inner workings of the energy industry, bolstering his legal abilities on such matters.

Gerry’s promotion is the latest strategic development in strengthening Galadari’s Corporate and Commercial bench and offering.

Abdulla Ziad Galadari, Senior Partner at Galadari’s Dubai office commented, “Gerry’s dual expertise as an engineer and a lawyer give his practice a great practical approach and understanding to technical and complex projects. He is a trusted lawyer in the team and for clients. This promotion is well deserved and echoes Gerry’s commitment to the firm and his work.”

Gerry added: ”I am delighted to be made Partner and thank Galadari for the opportunity. I look forward to continuing to service our existing clients and expanding our offering”.

