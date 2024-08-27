Dubai, UAE: Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) is proud to celebrate the remarkable success of its newest venture, Corp Yanbu Hotel, which has made a significant impact on the hospitality scene of Yanbu since its grand opening in June.

The launch of Corp Yanbu Hotel marked a new chapter for hospitality in Yanbu. With its modern suites, diverse F&B outlets, inviting pool, well-equipped gym, comprehensive business center, and elegant banquet facilities, the hotel offers an unmatched experience for both business and leisure travelers.

Strategically located on the Yanbu SeaFront in the prestigious Royal Commission locality, Corp Yanbu Hotel boasts breathtaking sea views and provides guests with easy access to local attractions. This prime location has quickly made the hotel a highly sought-after destination for both locals and tourists. The stunning vistas of the Red Sea, combined with the convenience of nearby cultural and recreational spots, enhance the appeal of Corp Yanbu Hotel, establishing it as a prime choice for discerning travelers.

The introduction of Corp Yanbu Hotel has redefined hospitality standards in Yanbu. The hotel’s exceptional amenities and service have set a new benchmark in the region, attracting a steady stream of guests and contributing significantly to local tourism and the economy. Yanbu, historically known for its industrial and maritime heritage, is evolving into a premier destination on the Red Sea. Corp Yanbu Hotel stands at the forefront of this transformation, becoming the new hot spot and elevating the city’s status as a vibrant and attractive locale.

Mr. Haytham Abdelaziz, Director of Operations at HMH, expressed his delight at the hotel’s successful debut. “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from both locals and tourists in Yanbu. Corp Yanbu Hotel’s prime location and exceptional service have set a new benchmark for hospitality in the region. We look forward to continuing to provide unparalleled experiences to our guests,” said Mr. Abdelaziz. His statement reflects the commitment of HMH to delivering world-class hospitality and the significant role Corp Yanbu Hotel plays in transforming Yanbu’s hospitality landscape.

As Corp Yanbu Hotel continues to thrive, it remains dedicated to offering extraordinary experiences and setting new standards in hospitality. The future looks bright for both the hotel and the city of Yanbu, as they embark on a journey of growth and development together.

About HMH:

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

