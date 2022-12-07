TYRE – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), the National School Network in Tyre District in Lebanon, and MENA EdTech Alliance in Lebanon has signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Station in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the South Lebanon city of Tyre. Accordingly, the Station will be equipped with modern technological means and tool by, and under the supervision of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Center (TAG-KC).

The MoU was signed by TAG.Global Chair of Group Management Board, Mr. Salah Abu Osbeh, Director General of the School Network, Father Jean Younis, and MENA EdTech Alliance, Dr. Rabie Baalbaki.

Signing such an agreement comes in line with Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s goals and plans toward fighting digital illiteracy in Lebanon, taking into consideration that, in 2022, TAG.Global inaugurated Knowledge Stations in a number of the Lebanese regions. These efforts will continue to open additional knowledge stations across the country to spread digital knowledge among the Lebanese people in accordance with Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s directions.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has recently signed several agreements with Lebanese ministries, universities and schools in addition to the Lebanese Armed Forces with the aim of supporting the government's digital transformation strategy and fighting digital illiteracy. So far, nine knowledge stations have been established and inaugurated, and according to the plan, the number will be doubled before the end of this year.

-Ends-