Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers proudly announces that it has once again been awarded the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star rating for 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year the hotel has achieved this distinguished recognition, reinforcing its position as one of the finest luxury destinations in the world. Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is the only Conrad property globally to achieve this success and remains one of only four hotels in Abu Dhabi to hold this prestigious accolade.

During the incognito inspection, the hotel achieved an outstanding score of 94%, surpassing the required 90% benchmark for a 5-Star rating, in addition to the hotel's exceptional recognition, three team members were honored with the esteemed 'Star Staff' award, a distinction given to individuals who demonstrated remarkable service excellence and went above and beyond during the inspection.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Forbes 5-Star rating for the fourth consecutive year" said Alessandro Redaelli, General Manager of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Hilton’s pillars of exceptional hospitality, innovation, and heartfelt service, ensuring each guest enjoys a truly remarkable experience."

Nestled in the heart of Abu Dhabi, the iconic Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is a luxury urban resort and culinary destination, part of Hilton’s luxury portfolio, offering an exceptional blend of sophisticated design, culinary excellence, and personalized service. With its iconic architecture, award-winning dining venues, and exclusive amenities.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is home to over 12 world class dining venues including SUSHISAMBA, a serene spa with 13 treatment rooms, a private beach, three swimming pools, along with Observation Deck at 300, the highest viewing point, 74 floors high with breathtaking 360-degree views of the city.

With 576 elegant rooms, suites, and residences all with spectacular views of Abu Dhabi and the Arabian Gulf. The resort is just minutes from the Presidential Palace, setting the standard for luxury hospitality and extraordinary experiences, the hotel continues to set the standard for luxury in the region.

This latest accolade from Forbes Travel Guide further cements its reputation as a leader in the global hospitality industry.

ABOUT FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE 5-STAR RATING:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Properties that receive the prestigious 5-Star rating demonstrate exceptional service, world-class facilities, and an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction. Anonymous inspectors meticulously assess each property based on hundreds of exacting standards, ensuring only the most outstanding establishments receive this esteemed recognition.

ABOUT CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS:

