Dubai, UAE: Aleph, a global powerhouse of digital experts and technology-driven solutions, announces the strategic expansion of its 'One Brand' initiative into the MENA region unifying its diverse range of brands, including Connect Ads, under the single powerful Aleph brand.

Aleph’s footprint in the region currently covers 15 MENA markets through 8 on ground offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Casablanca, Doha, Baghdad, and Karachi with new office expansions planned for launch in the near future. This unified approach streamlines services but also opens new avenues for market expansion, multi-service cross-selling, and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The world's leading digital platforms, such as X, Google, Spotify, Digital Turbine, WeTransfer, Amazon Advertising, Microsoft Advertising, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber and others have chosen Aleph as their official sales representative in high potential markets.

Empowering Service to Advertisers

Aleph enhances local advertising agencies and brands capabilities by maximizing digital advertising campaigns in the market and across the globe. With Aleph's experienced team managing campaign setup, execution, and reporting, clients are empowered to concentrate on high-level strategy - the company’s expertise includes social & retail media, audio channels, e-commerce advertising, paid search, and mobile marketing.

Building on Success

Mohamed Megahed, Managing Director MENAT at Aleph also commented, "Our One Brand initiative in MENA is more than just a rebranding effort. It represents our vision to fuse local expertise with our global capabilities. We are committed to empowering local businesses and advertisers in the region with Aleph’s creative powerhouse SELVA, that delivers industry leading creatives for innovative digital marketing campaigns and with The Mediam Group, Aleph's dedicated Google representation arm. Aleph Payments, a unique credit underwriting and cross-border solution that transforms market expansion from a challenge into an opportunity for growth.

Innovative Offerings and Educational Commitment

Aleph’s educational initiative and platform, Digital Ad Expert (www.digitaladexpert.com), a member of UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition, aims to upskill millions in digital advertising by 2029, particularly focusing on the burgeoning youth demographic and is enhancing the economic and digital advertising landscape of the MENA region.

About Aleph

Aleph is a dynamic network of global digital experts and technology-driven solutions that enables the growth of the digital ecosystem. We connect thousands of advertisers with billions of consumers and create markets for local businesses to grow. Aleph is active in more than 135 primarily emerging countries and helps advertisers engage with consumers on over 45 of the world's leading digital platforms, such as TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Snap, Spotify, Uber, Meta, Microsoft, Twitch and Google.

We build and supply proprietary technologies with localized solutions, offering local teams of industry and platform experts, as well as Digital Ad Expert, a social initiative to provide free digital advertising education for all. Our newest offering, Aleph Payments, is a leading cross-border payment enabler and credit underwriter in primarily emerging countries with an end-to-end payment solution to reach consumers on the world's leading digital platforms. Together, these solutions widen access to the digital ecosystem and ultimately work towards our purpose, to equalize the global digital playing field.

Aleph was established in 2005 and continues to be led by its founding CEO, Gaston Taratuta, EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, with a vision to accelerate the global economic shift from offline to online and drive long-term economic growth. Aleph's approach has been highly successful to date. In recent years, the Group has scaled up to more than 1,500 employees in 65+ offices and has secured investment from institutional partners including CVC Partners, Mercado Libre, Sony, Twitter, and Snap.

Aleph will also operate under the name Mediam Group by Aleph for all Google partnerships across the world, mainly in LATAM, APAC and MENA. Aleph's contracting entities in the MENA region remain unchanged.

