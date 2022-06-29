Dubai, UAE: COMICAVE™, the World’s largest pop culture superstore involved in the retail and distribution of high-end collectibles, pop-culture merchandise, apparel, and novelty items, today announced a partnership with “Esaad”.

Dubai Police and other government entity employees holding the “Esaad” privilege card can get between 10-15% discount on any purchases made at the COMICAVE™ store at Dubai Outlet Mall.

Speaking of the partnership, Yasmin Al Najjar, General Manager, COMICAVE™ said: “Over the years, we have built a robust fan following in the UAE and beyond. In our quest to offer access to those who love the world of collectibles, our partnership with “Esaad” is the natural next step. Through this partnership, we want to provide special rates to “Esaad” cardholders to get their hands on exclusive merchandise at unique rates.”

COMICAVE™ covers an area of 15,000 sq. ft. of retail space and houses high-end collectibles including statues, action figures, comics, prop replicas and memorabilia of the most recognized intellectual properties from notable studios around the world. The company sells authentic goods with certificates issued by the manufacturers and caters to varying age groups and interests, bringing a whole new world of collectibles to the region.

-Ends-

ABOUT COMICAVE:

COMICAVE™ is the Middle East’s largest themed pop-culture superstore located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, specializing in selling licensed collectibles, action figures, pop-culture merchandise, apparel, comics and novelty items. COMICAVE™ is also the official Middle East distributor for many of the best collectible brands in the industry and is the parent company to Comicave Studios, the design and manufacturing division that develops high quality, licensed action figures and collectibles.