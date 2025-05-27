Dubai, UAE – CNTXT AI, a Data and AI enabler driving AI readiness through sovereign infrastructure and high-quality data, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beam AI, the leading platform for AI agents. Together, the two companies will deliver secure, scalable, and localized AI agents to power operations and serve enterprise and government sectors in the Gulf.

The partnership enables Beam AI to expand into the GCC through CNTXT AI’s trusted infrastructure and data services, while CNTXT AI integrates Beam AI’s agentic execution layer into its sovereign stack — offering intelligent, autonomous solutions designed to operate securely within national borders.

With the GCC AI market valued at $4.2–$5.4 billion in 2025 and expected to reach $22.4 billion by 2033, according to IMARC, this collaboration reflects the region’s accelerating momentum toward advanced AI adoption.

“Beam AI brings agentic execution. We bring the Data and the infrastructure foundation. Together, we’re making automation actionable, secure, and built for the Gulf.” said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, CEO of CNTXT AI.

“CNTXT AI brings the compliance, context, and capacity we need to scale our technology meaningfully in the region,” added Jonas Diezun, CEO of Beam AI.

How AI Agents Power Key Workflows

Designed for real-world deployment, these AI agents automate repetitive workflows and integrate seamlessly into enterprise environments. Beam’s AI agents go beyond Gen AI delivery and can take actionable steps for use cases such as:

Property Management: Automating tenant inquiries and underwriting requests

Financial Services: Streamlining invoice parsing and transaction monitoring

Data Operations: Extracting structured data from unstructured documents

Public Services: Automating citizen inquiries, permit applications, and service requests while providing 24/7 support through virtual assistants and chatbots

Each agent is built to adapt, act, and deliver real-world results — all while maintaining compliance and control.

"This isn't about layering automation for the sake of it," said Diezun. "It's about embedding intelligent agents that work natively within existing systems — empowering teams, not sidelining them."

Partnership Highlights

Beam AI’s agents will operate on CNTXT AI’s private-by-design infrastructure, ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty laws

CNTXT AI will lead implementation across the GCC, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and beyond

All solutions will be localized for linguistic diversity and regional regulations

The companies will co-develop data pipelines and feedback systems to enable continuous agent learning and refinement

By embedding intelligent agents into core systems, CNTXT AI and Beam are accelerating enterprise transformation — delivering tangible outcomes for Gulf organizations ready to lead in the AI era.

ABOUT BEAM AI

Beam AI is the leading platform for Agentic Process Automation, empowering organizations to deploy intelligent AI agents that autonomously manage workflows across areas such as finance, customer service, and business process operations. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth startups alike, Beam’s agents are problem solvers equipped with a human-like ability to reason, plan, and execute multi-step tasks. With native integrations to a wide range of third-party tools and domain-specific capabilities out of the box, Beam enables businesses to rapidly reduce operational costs, improve speed, and scale without adding headcount. For businesses across the world, Beam AI delivers an always-on workforce that transforms how modern teams operate.

ABOUT CNTXT AI

CNTXT AI is a UAE-based Data and AI company that enables organizations to prepare, build, test, deploy, and scale sovereign AI solutions while maintaining full data control.

Our comprehensive suite of solutions transforms data into actionable AI applications—seamlessly, securely, and without compromising control. From AI-ready data pipelines to scalable deployment and industry-standard validation, we ensure AI adoption is practical, compliant, and optimized for real-world impact.