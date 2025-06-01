Dubai, UAE – Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai (CMC Dubai) continues to redefine surgical excellence through the advanced integration of robotic technology across multiple specialties. As a regional leader in medical innovation, CMC Dubai has successfully deployed robotic-assisted surgery in general surgery, gynecology, urology, bariatric surgery, and more recently, orthopedics—demonstrating a truly multidisciplinary approach to precision care.

With over 825 robotic procedures performed using the state-of-the-art da Vinci Surgical System, CMC Dubai marks a major milestone in its journey toward transforming patient care. A celebration of this achievement will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the hospital’s Dubai campus, attended by hospital leadership, surgeons, and the da Vinci robotic surgical team.

“Dubai is the city of innovation with the vision of the future. It helps the sociality. Every day, there is innovation with new developments—and in CMC, we want to be in front of that. In 2021, we introduced robotic surgery, and in the last four years, we have performed 825 robotic surgeries, which makes CMC one of the most advanced hospitals. I do not see the surgeon being replaced by the automatic system, but rather the system helps and guides the surgeon to perform with higher precision.”

— Mr. Mark Adams, CEO, Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai

"Robotic surgery offers unmatched precision and control, allowing us to minimize complications and ensure faster patient recovery," says Dr. Walid Faraj, Consultant General Surgeon at CMC Dubai. "The robotic system doesn’t replace the surgeon—it enhances our capabilities. With 360-degree articulation and exceptional accuracy, we’re able to operate in areas that would be challenging or risky using traditional techniques."

"Robotic surgery is no longer the future—it’s the present, empowering surgeons to perform safer, faster, and more accurate procedures," says Dr. Abdul Kader Weiss, Specialist General & Laparoscopic Surgeon at CMC Dubai. "What once required large incisions and long hospital stays can now be done through tiny ports, with the robot as an extension of the surgeon’s hand. At CMC, we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, aligning with the UAE’s ambition to lead in medical innovation."

The result is a transformative impact on both clinical outcomes and patient experience. Robotic-assisted procedures typically involve smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, less post-operative pain, and significantly shorter hospital stays. Many patients are discharged within 24 to 48 hours, returning to normal activities more quickly and with fewer complications.

Delivering Superior Outcomes Through Innovation

CMC Dubai was among the first hospitals in the UAE to adopt robotic surgery and continues to set benchmarks in this domain. The center's commitment to innovation is matched by its focus on patient safety, outcome-driven care, and ongoing investment in the latest surgical technologies.

"Our goal is to expand what is surgically possible," adds Dr. Faraj. "With robotic systems, we are performing more complex surgeries with greater confidence and control, while continuously improving patient satisfaction and recovery time."

Backed by an international legacy of excellence and a strong vision for the future, Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai remains a leader in robotic surgery, not just within the UAE, but across the wider Middle East region.

About Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center Dubai is part of the Clemenceau Medicine International network, affiliated with Johns Hopkins Medicine International. With a mission to deliver world-class, patient-centered care using cutting-edge technology and internationally trained physicians, CMC Dubai is redefining healthcare standards in the region.