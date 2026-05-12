Dubai— Citi outlined a clear pathway to stronger and more durable returns at its 2026 Investor Day, highlighting the increasing strategic importance of its global network in driving future growth.

Led by Jane Fraser, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, alongside the leaders of Citi’s five businesses and its Chief Financial Officer, Investor Day set out near‑ and medium‑term return targets and reinforced Citi’s international footprint as a core competitive advantage amid heightened macro and geopolitical volatility.

Citi emphasized that its unmatched global network — spanning more than 90 physical markets and servicing clients in over 180 countries — enables the bank to support clients at scale across all market environments, including 80% of U.S. and global Fortune 500 companies.

Investor Day also highlighted Citi’s strong momentum, following a robust first‑quarter performance, with revenues of US$24 billion and net income of US$5.8 billion, alongside continued progress in reshaping the franchise. Citi shares have more than doubled since the bank’s last Investor Day in March 2022, reflecting growing confidence in the execution of its strategy.

Sitting at the core of its international network, The Middle East and Africa (MEA) franchise is systemically important to Citi’s global strategy. Across the MEA region, Citi frequently operates as the only global or U.S. bank on the ground, or as the leading foreign bank, custodian or payments provider — placing it at the center of sovereign finance, capital markets and market infrastructure in many countries.

According to Ebru Pakcan, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Cluster and Banking Head-Citi: “Investor Day highlighted Citi’s international network as a core competitive advantage and a driving force for future growth. We underlined the progress Citi has made in delivering sustainable returns through disciplined management, while deepening our commitment to clients across the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa — a region that continues to play a critical role in Citi’s global growth story.”

Citi Global and MEA-specific Highlights

Global Scale and Capital Markets Leadership

Citi Serves approximately 80% of U.S. and global Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

It operates in more than 90 physical markets, supporting clients across over 180 markets and processing approximately US$6 trillion in daily flows.

Banking clients are active across roughly 3,800 cross‑border corridors.

Trusted advisor on first‑of‑their‑kind and landmark sovereign transactions, including inaugural Eurobonds, debut sukuk and return‑to‑market issuances.

Advised year‑to‑date on three of the largest announced global M&A transactions.

Led record‑breaking debt and equity transactions across MEA, including innovative hybrid, sustainable and digital bond formats.

Selected Recent MEA Transactions, 2025 YTD

Acted as Joint Global Coordinator on Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s USD7 billion multi-tranche bond—largest funding exercise in PIF's history and the largest US$ Reg S-only Senior offering ever executed globally.

Played a key role in ADNOC’s up to USD11 billion net‑zero offshore gas project financing.

Advised Emirates NBD on the issuance of the Middle East’s first AED‑denominated digital bond.

Appointed by the Government of Uganda to mobilize financing for the country’s planned €2.7 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project. The 272‑kilometer railway will connect Kampala to Malaba at the Kenyan border, linking Uganda to the Port of Mombasa and strengthening regional trade and logistics.

Led the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s USD1.25 billion first‑ever Eurobond, four times oversubscribed.

Coordinated Benin’s inaugural US$500 million sovereign sukuk issuance.

For further details on Citi Investor Day 2026 presentations, please visit link here

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi