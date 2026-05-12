Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureHealth has reaffirmed its position as the UAE’s leading healthcare brand portfolio in Brand Finance’s UAE 50 and Middle East 150 2026 rankings. The Group’s combined brand value reached AED 11 billion, marking an increase of 23% year-on-year.

This performance is further reinforced by the strong rankings of key subsidiaries, with three of PureHealth’s brands recognised among the UAE’s top 10 strongest brands across all sectors:

Daman ranked 7th among the UAE’s strongest brands with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 83.3, and increased its brand value to AED 1.2 billion, up 19% year-on-year, reflecting its continued leadership in insurance and expanding customer reach

ranked 7th among the UAE’s strongest brands with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 83.3, and increased its brand value to AED 1.2 billion, up 19% year-on-year, reflecting its continued leadership in insurance and expanding customer reach SEHA ranked 9th among the UAE’s strongest brands with a BSI score of 80.4, and reached AED 3.61 billion in brand value, growing 21% from the prior year, maintaining its position as one of the most established and trusted healthcare networks in the country

ranked 9th among the UAE’s strongest brands with a BSI score of 80.4, and reached AED 3.61 billion in brand value, growing 21% from the prior year, maintaining its position as one of the most established and trusted healthcare networks in the country Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) ranked 10th among the UAE’s strongest brands with a BSI score of 80.3, and recorded a brand value of AED 1.2 billion, increasing by 50% from 2025, demonstrating strong growth as a flagship facility for complex and specialised care

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “This recognition reflects the scale and strength of PureHealth’s integrated platform and the role it plays in shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE. By bringing together care delivery, insurance and advanced clinical capabilities, we are building a more connected, data-driven system designed to deliver better outcomes at every stage of the consumer journey. As we continue to expand internationally, we remain focused on scaling this model and accelerating innovation in in AI-enabled care and consumer solutions.”

The rankings build on PureHealth’s sustained growth trajectory, expanding international footprint, as the Group continues to scale its presence across key global markets and strengthens its integrated Care and Cover model.

The Brand Finance UAE 50 - 2026 report highlights economic diversification and AI adoption as key drivers of brand growth. Against this backdrop, PureHealth’s performance underscores the growing importance of integrated healthcare platforms in delivering both economic value and long-term system impact. By combining scale, clinical excellence and a unified ecosystem approach, PureHealth continues to strengthen its leadership position in the UAE while building a foundation for sustained international growth.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae